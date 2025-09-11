Introduction

Questions by Labour leader Anas Sarwar to the First Minister John Swinney on the rise of shoplifting in Scotland.

Stats

Scottish Government statistics below.

What is responsible for the rise?

In this Police Scotland FOI the answer is given by Ewan MacDonald-Russell, Deputy Head of the Scottish Retail Consortium.

‘‘Unfortunately as the number of thefts have risen, driven by a combination of the cost-of-living crisis and organised gangs.’’

The cost of living lockdown crisis was created by MSPs and organised gangs the majority of which have origins abroad.

Interviewed by BBC Scotland, Graham Biggar, one of the UK’s most senior crime fighters was asked whether the on-going Channel migrant crisis was as being felt north of the border. Mr Biggar replied:

“It is certainly an issue for Scotland.’’

In another article.

‘‘Sir Stephen Lander (Chair-Serious Organised Crime Agency) expressed concern about..

..the growing number of migrants from outside the EU seeking to exploit lax European border controls to enter Britain.’’

..thousands of illegal immigrants are using the country as a gateway to the UK.’’

Yet MSPs refuse to stem the tide of ILLEGAL migration into the country and recently Glasgow councillors voted against cutting asylum numbers in Scotland.

‘MSPs from all other parties united to vote against a motion describing the current number of asylum seekers being housed in Scotland as "unsustainable".

‘‘Glasgow finance chiefs have said the cost of housing homeless migrants will cripple the city's finances in the years ahead.’’

Thoughts

Problem = Make people poorer. Allow illegal migration.

Reaction = Crime goes up.

Solution = More surveillance of the entire population.

‘‘Civil liberties groups say facial recognition poses a threat to civil liberties and risks creating a surveillance state.’’

For your safety.

Cost of Facewatch

For small to medium sized shops like as shown in the video (where the saving made due to the system was £8,000) the system itself costs upto £10,000 for the initial setup with ongoing annual costs upto £2000.

The WEFs Fourth Industrial Revolution in action?

Thanks for stopping by.

Like, share and comment if you care.

End