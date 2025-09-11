Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

1 Comment

User's avatar
Roy McIntosh's avatar
Roy McIntosh
26m

see them all the time in Edinburgh/Leith etc and clearly cops doing little if any thing about it!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 biologyphenom
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture