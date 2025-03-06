NEW|Scottish Parliament COVID-19 Day of Reflection 6 March 2025
An advance 1 minute silence in the lead up to March 9th.
Narrative
‘‘The COVID-19 Day of Reflection will bring people together to remember those that lost their life since the pandemic began and to honour the tireless work and acts of kindness shown during this unprecedented time.’’
-Scottish Parliament
Reality
‘Acts of kindness’ voted for by 129 MSPs.
''Let me see my grandbairns'' Scots great gran dies in care home after heartbreaking final plea to politicians.'
The impact of public ''health'' restrictions NOT 'COVID.'
Ms.Mary Fowler lived through TWO world wars including the defeat of the Nazi’s and this is how she was repaid in the end by the 'free' world.
Lest we forget?
Should be called Day of Deflection. This is a humiliation ritual to anyone with eyes to see.
This must be some kind of psychotic joke by the POLITICIANS/NHS/MSM!? People in the thousands should be writing to the COVID INQUIRY/MSM/POLITICIANS spelling out the truths about the MAIMING AND MURDERING!?---If You Know Something Is Killing People and You Carry On, That Is Murder
04/10/2021----By Roy R M McIntosh
After reading the report by the BBC Scotland on the elderly deaths in care homes it was shocking to see that there was no mention of this being advised to the Scottish Government to move people from hospitals to clear beds, and that was by Andrews!
Now you do not have to be smart or a doctor to know that every year the care homes struggle to keep ‘bugs’ out of the homes, so taking elderly people from hospitals and sending them to care homes can only be described as criminal. The elderly were not in hospital for a holiday! How did the elderly die? No mention of DNR, Midazolam or Remdesivir…
So, for Krankie Sturgeon to say it was a mistake, is just a lie to cover up killing like never seen before. And it was deliberate, so that is criminal. It was deliberate murder!
Then jump forward to when the injections started and the killing started again. Look at the UK death figures for Jan 2021, and you shall see each week is higher by thousands than the average for previous years. Once again, if you know something is killing people and you carry on, that is murder! Oh, but it is put down to all sorts of other causes: Doctors were falsifying health reports and death certificates.
I wrote in March 2020 and said that moving the elderly would kill people and not one reply. I also wrote to media, Freeman and political parties as I was told by a person from a care home that the injections were maiming and killing, and the only reply I got back was from some Lesley Brown from Scottish government, wondering where I got my information from. I told her where to go… I had written to Freeman, yet Brown replies? Taking the killing of the elderly and now the killing and maiming by injections, the politicians and NHS should be on murder charges!
In time the truth shall come out, and it is good that families have come together to ask questions, and also that the Covid-19 Assembly are working away in the background. Looks like pharma and Gates etc could be pulling the strings!?