Narrative

‘‘The COVID-19 Day of Reflection will bring people together to remember those that lost their life since the pandemic began and to honour the tireless work and acts of kindness shown during this unprecedented time.’’

-Scottish Parliament

Reality

‘Acts of kindness’ voted for by 129 MSPs.

''Let me see my grandbairns'' Scots great gran dies in care home after heartbreaking final plea to politicians.'

The impact of public ''health'' restrictions NOT 'COVID.'

Ms.Mary Fowler lived through TWO world wars including the defeat of the Nazi’s and this is how she was repaid in the end by the 'free' world.

Lest we forget?

