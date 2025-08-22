Introduction

The Scottish Police Authority is the primary governance body for policing in Scotland and is independent of both the Scottish Government and policing. In March 2025 former Chief Nursing Officer Fiona McQueen who oversaw the catastrophic response to ‘COVID’ was appointed chair.

Falkirk migrant protest. Questions by former Chief Executive of Falkirk Council Mary Pitcaithly OBE.

Misinformation and Operation Moonbeam. Jane Connors. Deputy Chief Constable.

Proscription of Palestine Action. Questions by Paul Edie. Chair SPA- Forensic Services Committee.

‘‘People have a right to peaceful protest and we absolutely support that.’’

‘‘We are definetely seeing and increase in protest activity.’’

- Jane Connors. Deputy Chief Constable, Police Scotland.

‘‘You can’t explain why people in Scotland are being arrested then?’’ (in relation to Palestine Action).’’

‘‘I’m not satisfied…we are an oversight body i’m trying to provide some oversight on behalf of the general public and i’m getting stonewalled here, i don’t think that is acceptable.’’

-Paul Edie. Chair SPA- Forensic Services Committee.

