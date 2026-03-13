Biologyphenom

User's avatar
William Bowles's avatar
William Bowles
1h

My fundamental problem with this and other 'assisted dying' [sic] bills is the power it gives the state over our lives (and deaths). All our experience of similar bills reveals abuse by the state over which we have no control. Desist!

Beanz-meanz Heinz's avatar
Beanz-meanz Heinz
1h

None of this is new. Hostile actors in WWII I thought would routinely put up gallows for prisoners to self-administer their own demise. Make lives intolerable and then provide them the means to end it. We're looking at the mass deployment of that very same tactic.

