Introduction

Liam MacArthur introduced this Member's Bill which will allow terminally ill adults in Scotland, who are eligible, to lawfully request, and be provided with, assistance by health professionals to end their own life.

Parliamentarians have been given a free vote on assisted dying, meaning they are not whipped to cast their ballots along party lines. Leaders of the three largest parties in Holyrood (Labour, Conservative, Lib Dem) are opposed to the Assisted Dying Bill.

Once MSPs have decided on the over 300 HUNDRED amendments, the debate whether to pass the Bill will take place Tuesday, 17 March 2026.

‘’I would seriously consider whether i wanted to carry on working in an NHS that would have become a different sort of service it would have this National DEATH Service element to it.’‘

-Borders GP of 30 years Laura Anderson.

‘‘With this the unintended consequence is someone who DOESN’T WANT TO DIE or hasn’t given their wishes being freely expressed..they’re dead.’’

-Baroness Thompson (Crossbench)

Source and full video@ ResistingThe Lies Youtube

Amendments rejected

Only permit assisted suicide for terminally ill people who are suffering.

Protect vulnerable people with a history of suicidal thoughts or self-harm.

Ensure pregnant women cannot not go ahead with assisted suicide.

More at Right to Life.org.uk

Recent developments

The lethal drug that will be used is yet to be agreed but the bill says it must be self-administered.

The legislation would allow for a proxy to sign a declaration for those who are physically unable to do so.

Medics involved in the process would be exempt from criminal and civil liability.

Thanks for your attention.

All feedback welcome.

End