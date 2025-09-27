Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

2 Comments

User's avatar
Ned's avatar
Ned
6h

I now know because you posted it.

Change does happen.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Greta Good's avatar
Greta Good
4h

I liked the way she dropped it into her spiel. Pity she didn't make more of it and cause a little more embarrassment. But how the others could carry on without even an expression of sympathy I don't know.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 biologyphenom
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture