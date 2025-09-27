Introduction

Dame Andrea Marie Jenkyns is a British politician who has been the Mayor of Greater Lincolnshire since May 2025. A member of the Reform UK party, she was previously the Conservative Party Member of Parliament for Morley and Outwood in West Yorkshire, England from 2015 to May 2024.

‘‘My amazing sister had the COVID jab, she ended up in a coma, she died twice, had to be resuscitated.’’

‘’She woke up from the coma paralysed from the neck down.’‘

Source: Sky News @25mins 32s

Thoughts

I had to shake my head in disbelief at how this can all be admitted live on mainstream TV and the presenter of the show plus guest had no response whatsoever.

I suppose in 2025. Still ‘safe and effective.’

