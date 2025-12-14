NEW|Sky News- Climate change a threat to national security
Introduction
Julia Davies is an impact investor of Patriotic Millionaires UK and according to the webiste ‘‘exists to change the current economic system which is failing us all.’’
The groups report entitled ‘Out of Touch’ can be read here.
2 days ago Julia spoke on Sky News about the devastating consequences of what she believes is from man made climate change.
Breakfast News Review
Currently the UK is experiencing ‘the least extreme weather.’
Town that FLOODED has a hose pipe ban.
‘Massive wildfire’ in Dorest.
Climate change a national security issue.
Protecting the vulnerable.
Ocean systems could change.
UK climate change resulting in FREEZING a possibility.
Food growing at risk.
‘‘We’re going from one crisis (weather) directly into another.’’
‘‘This water issue was caused by the fact that our increasingly dry summers are causing droughts.’’
‘‘Climate change is one of the greatest threats to national security.’’
‘‘We are potentially facing EXTREMELY EXTREME weather here in the UK unless we address this our ocean systems could change.
‘‘We could be facing VERY VERY COLD, like 3 MONTHS of FREEZING temperatures in London.’’
-Julia Davies
‘‘Glasgow, Edinburgh and Scotland could have winters that last four months and summers that can barely support growing crops.’’
-Gareth Barlow
‘‘We do KNOW it’s going to make it very difficult to grow food both here in the UK and the main places we get our food from in the Mediterranean.’’
-Julia Davies
Claims vs facts
Typically winters in Scotland last from December into March and below is the climate change projections courtesy of Adaptation Scotland who are fully on board with the official narrative. Winters are supposed to get warmer (great news!) not colder.
Food production
source
Adaptation Scotland admit the real prospect increased temperatures could provide even more favourable conditions for food growing.
Here is official data from Defra.
‘‘There have been moderate INCREASES in global food production per capita for most food groups between 2019 and 2022.’’
source
Kent floods
The main reason for this incident was cited to be from chemical issues.
“All of a sudden, the chemicals they put in to coagulate, they stopped working.” It was not clear whether this was due to an “inert” batch of chemicals or changes in the reservoir’s underlying water chemistry. If it was the water chemistry, then it is not clear what altered it.’’
Click here to read in full.
Dorest fires
Confirmed by the Fire Service as started by humans and nothing to do with climate change.
‘‘Two fires on heathland at nature reserves in Dorset were due to “human intervention”, a fire service has said.’’
Click here to read in full.
National Emergency Briefings
As mentioned during the show the NE briefings are presented in front of an audience of MPs, peers and other influential figures in public life. The full list of topics can be viewed on Youtube here. Below highlights from the latest session and a snapshot of slides used.
‘‘I’m scared of my own life in future and i am absolutely terrified for that of my son and you should be too.’’
-Prof Hugh Montgomery OBE
Note; ‘‘entinction events’’ by 2050 and ‘‘saving the NHS can save the planet.’’
Thoughts
Alot to digest but the similarities with the climate hysteria to what went on during ‘the pandemic’ are there for all to see. eg; Fear over facts to combat invisible enemies which YOU are partly responsible for.
The narrative has also shifted from 2020-2022 ‘protecting the NHS’ by not using the NHS to in 2025 if we ‘save the NHS’ AGAIN it can now…SAVE THE PLANET!!
The end is nigh then?
Thanks for your attention.
All feedback welcome.
There's a two mile deep crater in Peru caused by mining for copper. There's black sludge lakes as a result of processing rare earth minerals. The world is being poisoned by spraying whatever they spray into the atmosphere to "block out the sun" and the environmentalists appear to have disappeared. Destroying the planet to save the planet seems to be what is really going on. Before long we'll be living in a Mad Max type world.
WROTE THIS A FEW YEARS AGO!?---- CELLARDYKE, ANSTRUTHER, SCOTLAND---HIGHEST TIDE/WAVES I REMEMBER!----- 1958!?
CELLARDYKE, ANSTRUTHER, SCOTLAND.---HIGHEST TIDE I REMEMBER!----- 1958!?
I lived in 54 George St from say about 1954/55 and went to primary school and then secondary school there. My memory of a high and stormy sea I would say was in 1958? I was off school with a cold or some thing and a real storm was blowing. We had coal fires back then and the wind was whistling and roaring down the chimney. I was in the living room in a bed that was next to the window and it looked onto George St. I can remember water splashing on the window and my mother was saying 'gosh'. It was the spraying coming over the houses in front of ours and there small back yards had a built up wall to keep out the sea! The tide was extra high this day and plus a south easterly hoolie was blowing! In those days there was no sewage pumping tank between that wall and the sea. When that was built things changed a bit regarding the waves hitting the house yard walls. Harbour house which sits next to the pier used to get water down there chimney from an odd storm now and again!?
The storm and high tide I am going to talk about would have put out their fire I reckon!?
On south side of street and a bit west there are houses 63 and 67, Between them is a narrow vennel going down to the rocks. On a number of occasions, the waves would wash up this vennel and onto the street. Very occasional they would go and hit the door of number 46 on the north side of the street. Aggie Hodge lived in that house and in 67 was the Foresters.
The day I am talking about I saw some thing happening and never saw it again and I lived on and off in Anstruther for next 60 years and still have contacts there and have never heard of a similar happening!? That day with a very high tide and a storm a wave must have come up that vennel and there was so much water it flowed along the street passed our house and went down into the harbour opposite the building which now houses THE HAVEN!? I shall admit it was not deep the water and maybe a couple of inches at the most but the water flowed past the house and I can remember another 'gosh' from my mother!?
Things like this should be recorded as for in my lifetime we have had all sort of rising sea level predictions from all sorts of CLIMATE SCAREMONGERING SCROTES the likes of GORE/ROYAL CHARLIE etc and they have never happened!? I have never seen the water coming along the street and going back down into harbour since!? But stories like I have just written shall not be wanted to be kept as it blows holes in the predictions etc!?