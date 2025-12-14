Biologyphenom

There's a two mile deep crater in Peru caused by mining for copper. There's black sludge lakes as a result of processing rare earth minerals. The world is being poisoned by spraying whatever they spray into the atmosphere to "block out the sun" and the environmentalists appear to have disappeared. Destroying the planet to save the planet seems to be what is really going on. Before long we'll be living in a Mad Max type world.

WROTE THIS A FEW YEARS AGO!?---- CELLARDYKE, ANSTRUTHER, SCOTLAND---HIGHEST TIDE/WAVES I REMEMBER!----- 1958!?

CELLARDYKE, ANSTRUTHER, SCOTLAND.---HIGHEST TIDE I REMEMBER!----- 1958!?

I lived in 54 George St from say about 1954/55 and went to primary school and then secondary school there. My memory of a high and stormy sea I would say was in 1958? I was off school with a cold or some thing and a real storm was blowing. We had coal fires back then and the wind was whistling and roaring down the chimney. I was in the living room in a bed that was next to the window and it looked onto George St. I can remember water splashing on the window and my mother was saying 'gosh'. It was the spraying coming over the houses in front of ours and there small back yards had a built up wall to keep out the sea! The tide was extra high this day and plus a south easterly hoolie was blowing! In those days there was no sewage pumping tank between that wall and the sea. When that was built things changed a bit regarding the waves hitting the house yard walls. Harbour house which sits next to the pier used to get water down there chimney from an odd storm now and again!?

The storm and high tide I am going to talk about would have put out their fire I reckon!?

On south side of street and a bit west there are houses 63 and 67, Between them is a narrow vennel going down to the rocks. On a number of occasions, the waves would wash up this vennel and onto the street. Very occasional they would go and hit the door of number 46 on the north side of the street. Aggie Hodge lived in that house and in 67 was the Foresters.

The day I am talking about I saw some thing happening and never saw it again and I lived on and off in Anstruther for next 60 years and still have contacts there and have never heard of a similar happening!? That day with a very high tide and a storm a wave must have come up that vennel and there was so much water it flowed along the street passed our house and went down into the harbour opposite the building which now houses THE HAVEN!? I shall admit it was not deep the water and maybe a couple of inches at the most but the water flowed past the house and I can remember another 'gosh' from my mother!?

Things like this should be recorded as for in my lifetime we have had all sort of rising sea level predictions from all sorts of CLIMATE SCAREMONGERING SCROTES the likes of GORE/ROYAL CHARLIE etc and they have never happened!? I have never seen the water coming along the street and going back down into harbour since!? But stories like I have just written shall not be wanted to be kept as it blows holes in the predictions etc!?

