Julia Davies is an impact investor of Patriotic Millionaires UK and according to the webiste ‘‘exists to change the current economic system which is failing us all.’’

The groups report entitled ‘Out of Touch’ can be read here.

2 days ago Julia spoke on Sky News about the devastating consequences of what she believes is from man made climate change.

Currently the UK is experiencing ‘the least extreme weather.’

Town that FLOODED has a hose pipe ban.

‘Massive wildfire’ in Dorest.

Climate change a national security issue.

Protecting the vulnerable.

Ocean systems could change.

UK climate change resulting in FREEZING a possibility.

Food growing at risk.

‘‘We’re going from one crisis (weather) directly into another.’’

‘‘This water issue was caused by the fact that our increasingly dry summers are causing droughts.’’

‘‘Climate change is one of the greatest threats to national security.’’

‘‘We are potentially facing EXTREMELY EXTREME weather here in the UK unless we address this our ocean systems could change.

‘‘We could be facing VERY VERY COLD, like 3 MONTHS of FREEZING temperatures in London.’’

-Julia Davies

‘‘Glasgow, Edinburgh and Scotland could have winters that last four months and summers that can barely support growing crops.’’

-Gareth Barlow

‘‘We do KNOW it’s going to make it very difficult to grow food both here in the UK and the main places we get our food from in the Mediterranean.’’

-Julia Davies

‘‘Glasgow, Edinburgh and Scotland could have winters that last four months and summers that can barely support growing crops.’’

Typically winters in Scotland last from December into March and below is the climate change projections courtesy of Adaptation Scotland who are fully on board with the official narrative. Winters are supposed to get warmer (great news!) not colder.

Adaptation Scotland admit the real prospect increased temperatures could provide even more favourable conditions for food growing.

‘‘We do KNOW it’s going to make it very difficult to grow food both here in the UK and the main places we get our food from in the Mediterranean.’’

Here is official data from Defra.

‘‘There have been moderate INCREASES in global food production per capita for most food groups between 2019 and 2022.’’

The main reason for this incident was cited to be from chemical issues.

“All of a sud­den, the chem­ic­als they put in to coagu­late, they stopped work­ing.” It was not clear whether this was due to an “inert” batch of chem­ic­als or changes in the reser­voir’s under­ly­ing water chem­istry. If it was the water chem­istry, then it is not clear what altered it.’’

Click here to read in full.

Confirmed by the Fire Service as started by humans and nothing to do with climate change.

‘‘Two fires on heathland at nature reserves in Dorset were due to “human intervention”, a fire service has said.’’

Click here to read in full.

As mentioned during the show the NE briefings are presented in front of an audience of MPs, peers and other influential figures in public life. The full list of topics can be viewed on Youtube here. Below highlights from the latest session and a snapshot of slides used.

‘‘I’m scared of my own life in future and i am absolutely terrified for that of my son and you should be too.’’

-Prof Hugh Montgomery OBE

Note; ‘‘entinction events’’ by 2050 and ‘‘saving the NHS can save the planet.’’

Alot to digest but the similarities with the climate hysteria to what went on during ‘the pandemic’ are there for all to see. eg; Fear over facts to combat invisible enemies which YOU are partly responsible for.

The narrative has also shifted from 2020-2022 ‘protecting the NHS’ by not using the NHS to in 2025 if we ‘save the NHS’ AGAIN it can now…SAVE THE PLANET!!

The end is nigh then?

