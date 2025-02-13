NEW|Sonia Poluton interviews Prof Ennos
Scottish people's COVID inquiry. The upcoming event in Edinburgh.
Introduction
Professor Richard Ennos talks to Sonia Poulton about the upcoming conference on Saturday 22nd February 2025. You can follow Sonia on X @SoniaPoulton and her lively show is available on Rumble. I would have to disagree with Sonia that ‘both of these inquires haven’t a hope in hell of establishing the truth’. This is often said by many people that have likely never ever watched a full session or read a single witness statement. Whilst i sympathise with that stance, see what i’m on about here. It’s surely the ‘alt’ media’s job to promote and speak about these truths not to ignore them like the mainstream?
‘‘We’ve had hardly any media coverage of this at all.’’
-Prof Richard Ennos
TNT Radio 29 Jan 2024
Sonia was previously made aware of some harrowing Scottish COVID inquiry evidence on TNT Radio over 12 months ago but sadly like so many ‘alternative’ media broadcasters at the time the evolving evidence i andcontinued to document was never followed up on it with any real purpose and for whatever reason deemed less important than other stories. Excellent commentary below by who has been questioning the COVID event since 2020.
‘‘In the Scottish one there has been very credible evidence from relatives…the people in care homes were starved.’’
Event information
Tickets are available here and you can followfor regular updates.
Thanks for your attention. Like, share and comment if you care.
I periodically send emails - and have for a couple of years - to a small bunch of Guardian 'journalists', mostly on covid/vaxx issues, occasionally on egregious climate hysteria (that would be Polly Toynbee, sponsored by Bill Gates). The others that I annoy are Marina Hyde, Queen of Sarcasm, Gaby Hinsliff, Jim Waterson (before he decamped to the BBC, the other half of the leading Gaslighting Axis) and the editor Katharine Viner. I know it isn't going to do any good, but I like them to be reminded that they and their refusal to do their job are being watched and that their own families aren't going to escape the society that they are helping bring to fruition.
Anyway, I've pointed out at least twice to all of the above (I just copy them all into everything, including the editor, in the hope that even one of them will read it) that they have forgotten to report on the Scottish Covid Inquiry and what actually happened to Granny. I hardly need say that they never, ever reply. There's nothing they can say. In both/all cases, I gave them the link to this website.
I picked The Guardian because I used to be a reader, in my normie days. Also the formula for emailing the ones with tenure is consistent, if anyone wants to join in: firstname.surname@theguardian.com.
Ennos was absolutely wonderful. One of only 2 of my old professors who took a sensible stand at the time.