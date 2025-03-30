Introduction

‘‘Five years ago we witnessed the wholesale suspension of our liberties. The government ruled by decree. Police made up the law as they went along. Education, the economy and health were all sacrificed to the futile end of suppressing the virus. Here, spiked’s Fraser Myers explains how the elites succumbed to Covid hysteria – and why we mustn’t allow them to get away with it.’’

Although this video has a good overview of the totalitarian lockdown policies thankfully the top comments have a more realistic assessment than simply brandishing it all a mistake.

1.‘‘It was an Agenda, not a mistake!’’

2.‘‘Mistake? No, trial run. And the majority obeyed eagerly.’’

Scottish COVID-19 inquiry?

Spiked Online- ‘‘Our motto is ‘question everything.’’

‘‘COVID had been tearing through care homes whilst the rest of society was locked down.’’

Any reports on the world’s first and only (from October 2023) official COVID-19 inquiry to reveal the horror and truth to the lockdown where multiple care home managers admit they have no clue if residents died from a novel disease but were absolutely deteriorating from the brutal isolation policies? Oh.

