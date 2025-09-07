Introduction

‘When asked to choose between bad outcomes from lockdowns, most Americans said they'd rather risk more COVID deaths than allow more child abuse, domestic violence or deaths caused by economic hardship.’

A new University of Michigan study, published in the journal Analyses of Social Issues and Public Policy, highlights the public's concern over the broad consequences of pandemic restrictions.

The study involved more than 1,000 people, ages 18 to 92, who were asked to imagine they were in charge of public health decisions. In each scenario, participants had to choose between preventing COVID deaths or stopping other serious problems linked to lockdowns: child abuse, domestic violence and deaths caused by economic downturns.

The results were striking:

Seventy-five percent chose to stop child abuse over preventing COVID deaths.

Sixty-six percent chose to stop domestic violence over preventing COVID deaths.

Fifty-five percent chose to stop deaths from economic decline over preventing COVID deaths.

And when asked to compare preventing COVID deaths to stopping all three of these problems combined, Ninety percent chose to stop the three problems.

Lockdown harms

Delving deeper into the study results.

‘Although large numbers of people might have died if not for the COVID lockdowns, the restrictions themselves also arguably had detrimental effects.’

This is the crux of the issue and what the world’s only two ongoing official COVID inquiries evidence in great detail 1 2. Not alot of proven harm from a novel respiratory pathogen yet serious widespread unarguable societal harms encompassing every age group due to lockdowns/masks and fear propaganda is consistently described by witnesses.

Unemployement

‘Recent estimates suggest that “unemployment shock” …

..will be responsible for 800,000 additional deaths (in USA) over the next 15 years.’’

Isolation

‘‘Substantial evidence exists that the lockdowns themselves harmed older people.’’

‘For example, nursing home residents were isolated from their loved ones, including residents with cognitive conditions that would have made it difficult for them to understand why they were no longer seeing people they loved.’

‘Over 40% of COVID-19 deaths comprised nursing home residents this means..

..that huge numbers of elderly people must have died while they were isolated from loved ones.’’

‘In addition…

‘‘..isolation exacerbates and accelerates the course of dementia and in 2020..

..over 90,000 excess deaths associated with Alzheimer's disease and related dementias occurred in the United States.’

‘‘This finding suggests that the isolating measures intended to save Americans from COVID ended up costing the lives of substantial numbers of elderly people.’’

‘In sum, although lockdown measures were taken in part to reduce deaths among older people, even among this group..

..the lockdowns had adverse effects, many of which are associated with reduced longevity..

..Thus, although older Americans were more at risk for detrimental effects of COVID,

..they were also more at risk for detrimental effects associated with lockdowns, including deaths.

Other adverse outcomes associated with lockdowns

The lockdowns were associated with increased deaths from non-COVID medical issues like cardiovascular disease or diabetes Under the lockdowns, many people did not receive health care for reproductive needs or cancer therapies, and for many people, non-COVID illnesses, such as epilepsy and Alzheimer's, worsened under the lockdowns Loneliness increased substantially during the lockdown period, according to a meta-analysis for 90 studies, 29 of which were conducted within the United States. Loneliness is now recognized as an epidemic – one that has far-reaching psychological and physical consequences. The lockdowns may be negatively associated with long-term well-being of adolescents whose educational and other developmental trajectories were derailed with particularly negative impacts on individuals with disabilities or special needs and their families.

Conclusions

‘‘The fact that people mostly chose to prevent adverse outcomes of the COVID restrictions rather than COVID deaths calls into question the decision-making process that occurred prior to the COVID lockdowns.’’

‘‘Were key decision-makers actually unaware of these predictable adverse outcomes, which were, in fact, considered in earlier pandemic plans (WHO, 2019).’’

The authors claim 300,000 lives were potentially saved due to lockdown.

‘Mitigation measures could be responsible for saving, on average, 331,800 lives in the United States…we assumed that any COVID death avoided was a result of the COVID lockdowns, despite some evidence that lockdowns accounted for only a fraction of lives saved.’

Thoughts

So there you have it, ordinary people were significantly more concerned about the harms from the lockdown restrictions than from any novel disease. Restrictions (admittedly lethal in nature) which adversely impacted the elderly the most who then unsuprisingly died the most ‘involving COVID-19’ and from March-May 2020 in care homes often without any proof of infection from sarscov-2. Apprently this is a pandemic.

A reminder on how COVID-19 deaths were being recorded hearing directly from those on the front-line thanks to the world’s only official COVID inquiry to reveal the truth to the lockdown.

