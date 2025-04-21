Introduction

65 million US patients aged 18 and older across 64 healthcare organizations were analysed.

Results

There was a significant increase in the IR of POTS post-COVID with the IR increasing from 1.42 /1000 000 to 20.3 /1000 000 cases per person-year.

Similarly, the monthly IC trend showed a significant rise from 4.21 to 22.66 cases. The month-to-month prevalence showed an initial decline after COVID with a robust increase starting January 2023.

Conclusion

‘Findings demonstrate a significant increase in the incidence of POTS following the COVID-19 pandemic, suggesting a potential association between COVID-19 infection and the development of post-viral POTS. Future research should explore the underlying mechanisms and treatment strategies for POTS in the context of post-COVID recovery.’

The research was recently published in the European Heart Journal - Quality of Care and Clinical Outcomes.

What about other reasons?

In the study ‘COVID infection’ and ‘Long COVID’ take the blame and other analyses cite pre-existing conditions but what about novel mRNA/Dna injections administered from 2020 lacking long term safety data? why didn’t the researchers consider that too?

Plotted line below shows when COVID ‘vaccinations’ started.

The POTScast

‘Vaccine injury can occur after COVID injections, likely triggered by the COVID spike protein. Many people develop POTS or have worsening symptoms. Unfortunately, this can transform a healthy individual into a significant chronic illness that may impact mental health.’

‘Standing Up to POTS is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for people with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) through research, advocacy, and support.’

‘‘I collapsed five days after my vaccine.’’

-Nurse Rachel Hellman

