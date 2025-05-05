Introduction

This retrospective cohort study analysed prescription data from January 2020 to December 2022 in Scotland, as well as In-hours encounters with general practitioners. Incident prescribing patterns for drugs used in the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and hypertension were compared against pre-pandemic averages from 2018 to 2019.

Results

‘‘New treatment initiations for drugs used in the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and hypertension significantly increased from mid-2021 onwards surpassing pre-pandemic levels. By December 2022, there were approximately 40,000 and 60,000 additional new treatments for drugs used to treat hypercholesterolemia and hypertension, respectively, compared to the expected numbers based on 2018–2019 averages.’’

Reasons

Lockdown: ‘‘the higher-than-anticipated prescribing rates observed post-pandemic may suggest a compensatory rebound effect, where patients who had postponed healthcare during the pandemic are now seeking medical attention.’’

COVID-19/Long COVID: ‘‘this trend could be attributed to the long-term sequelae directly from the infection.’’

‘‘The NHS workforce in Scotland faced unprecedented challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, which significantly impacted service delivery, particularly in non-urgent areas such as chronic disease management. According to the NHS Recovery Plan 2021–2026 the pandemic led to a 41% reduction in new outpatient activity, primarily due to workforce shortages and redeployment to urgent COVID-19 care.’’

Conclusions

‘‘Due to the absence of patient-level demographic and clinical data, the findings should be interpreted as hypothesis-generating rather than conclusive, warranting further investigation with detailed patient-level data to better understand the drivers behind the observed trends.’’

What about novel mRNA ‘vaccinations’?

This was not considered despite a clear correlation.

‘COVID-19 vaccines’ effect on blood pressure

See study.

Whatever is going on, this accelerated upward trend from mid 2021 is very alarming.

