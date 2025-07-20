Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

3 Comments

User's avatar
Dee Dee's avatar
Dee Dee
2h

I remember talking to a nurse who had returned from a "Covid nurse travel team" in a NJ hospital, during the "early days" of the pandemic. She described beds full of people dying. They included mostly elderly from nursing homes but also younger with "medical conditions". She said the one thing they all had in common was low oxygen levels. I didn't think to ask if oxygen was being withheld. She did say they were being given overdoses of morphine to clear the beds.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jeannette Patten's avatar
Jeannette Patten
3h

So, can we call this manslaughter?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 biologyphenom
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture