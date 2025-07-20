Introduction

An interesting new study from Kenya added to the Public Health Scotland COVID-19 Research Repository.

A comprehensive analysis of the five waves of the pandemic enabled researchers to delve into any subtle nuances of patient clinical profiles that could have contributed to an increased risk in mortality.

‘‘We conducted a retrospective observation cohort study using medical records of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 patients, hospitalized between 1 June 2020 and 30 August 2022 in Tigoni Level 4 Hospital which served as a dedicated COVID-19 treatment center for Kiambu County.’’

Among the cohort, 557 individuals (28%) died during their hospitalization. The mean age of patients who died in hospital was 66 and 54 years.

46 (2.8%) of all the patients had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 998 (60%) remaining unvaccinated and 624 (37.4%) having an unknown vaccination status.

Did the COVID ‘vaccines’ save lives?

The COVID-19 vaccination programme began in Kenya 6th March 2021 and in Kiambu county very soon after under the slogan “kuwa shujaa, pata chanjo tufungue nchi’’ meaning "Be a hero, get vaccinated, let's open up the country!"

The study states:

‘‘We could not determine the impact of COVID-19 vaccination on mortality due to incomplete vaccination data as well as variability in vaccine uptake in the population.’ ’

and..

‘‘Patients admitted during the fourth and fifth waves were at a higher risk of death compared to those admitted during the first wave of the pandemic.’’

What did save lives?

Oxygen.

‘‘Patients who had low oxygen saturation and received oxygen at admission had a 76% reduction in mortality risk. Our study highlights the benefits of oxygen therapy on the outcome of COVID-19 patients and justifies the need to increase investments in oxygen especially in low-and-middle-income countries.’’

UK COVID-19 inquiry|1 Jul 2025

Helen Louise Hough, a care home manager from Wales.

‘‘I rang her own GP who was then back on duty…i said i need some oxygen..i need it asap…and she prescribed end of life drugs. We never ever got the oxygen.’’

