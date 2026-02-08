Introduction

Lancet-January 2026 sourced from Public Health Scotland's COVID-19 research repository

This is the first large population-level study in Europe specifically examining associations between lockdown measures and child developmental outcomes.

Outcomes were any 13–15 month and 27–30 month developmental concerns regarding speech-language-communication, problem solving, gross motor, personal-social, emotional-behavioural and fine motor development.

This study looked at records for 186,265 children aged 13–15 months and 186,766 children aged 27–30 months, covering 257,532 individual children

Results

‘Large cohort studies in the United States have similarly linked pandemic-related disruption with poorer outcomes in communication, problem solving, and socioemotional development. Other comparable studies have reported developmental losses and delayed language development among children in Uruguay and Japan.’

Weekly proportion of children with any (i.e., at least one ) developmental concern(s) at 13–15 month and 27–30 month health reviews

Weekly proportion of children with domain-specific developmental concerns at 13–15 month health reviews

Weekly proportion of children with domain-specific developmental concerns at 27–30 month health reviews

Conclusions

‘To conclude, COVID-19 PHSM substantially altered the everyday environments of young children in Scotland and globally. Our findings suggest..

..PHSM were associated with increases in developmental concerns among children aged 13–15 months and 27–30 months…

…These increases levelled off after PHSM were removed..

..but the proportion of children with developmental concerns remained higher than pre-pandemic levels.’

Thoughts

These findings are no suprise if you have been following the Scottish and UK COVID-19 inquiries where multiple wintesses have confidently asserted their view about the harms to children inflicted from mask wearing and other lockdown measures which as of October 2025 has now been confirmed as deliberate.

Early Years Scotland give evidence below at the Scottish COVID-19 inquiry.

‘‘A ‘HUGE IMPACT’ on speech and language development…that goes back to the masks… ALOT IF IT comes back to MASKS.’’

-Karen Flynn. Director. Kirktonholm Childcare.

‘‘Our needs for speech and language therapy rose by around 30% coming back from the first lockdown.’’

‘‘We experienced HUGE amounts of children coming in after the first lockdown who were INCAPABLE OF PLAYING.’’

-Ross Keenan. Director. Cosmic Coppers Childcare, Glasgow.

Thanks for your attention.

All feedback welcome.

End