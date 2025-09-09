Introduction

‘In this peer reviewed study, (published: July 29, 2025) publicly available data is used to investigate the impact of the ‘COVID-19 pandemic’ on sickness absence rates among NHS England staff between June 2020 and 2022.’

Overview of data

Absences differed substantially in the years following 2020 compared to 2015–2019

The sickness absence rate rose towards the end of 2020 and peaked January 2021 at 5.74%: a winter all-time high.

A new record high of 6.68% was reached in the winter peak of January 2022.

Anxiety/depression/other psychiatric illness was consistently the main reason for staff absence from January 2015 to September 2022. It accounted for 20% of the staff absences on average each month.

Overall sickness absence rates in NHS England staff by month by reason

The main reason behind a member of staff’s sickness absence was recorded in the electronic staff record. Red box = illnesses that have ALL increased since Dec8th 2020.

The authors note:

‘Our framework does not include other seasonal respiratory infections, such as influenza and rhinovirus, which will contribute to absence in the S13, 15, and 27 categories our COVID-19-related category.’

Thoughts

As expected the predominant thinking is ‘COVID’ or the ‘epidemic’ is to blame for everything although the language used is uncertain.

‘‘COVID-19 may have caused a sudden surge or shock in mental health-related sickness absence among NHS staff during the first wave of the pandemic (e.g., possibly stress/anxiety or burnout related).’’

‘The authors hypothesized that the spike in mental health-related sickness absence was driven by the combined stresses experienced by healthcare workers, both at work and in their personal lives, as a consequence of the epidemic.’

Could other causes be a factor? Some evidenced at the UK covid inquiry. eg-Inhuman restrictions resulted in the abandonment of established ethical principles to care for patients etc 1

‘‘It went against our nursing ethics and against our need to advocate for patients and their best interests.’’

Patricia Anne Temple. Registered nurse since 1972. Royal College of Nursing.

We also keep hearing how lockdowns and masks saved lives from officialdom, but the real world data speaks volumes, the inverse is true. The health of NHS staff is now far worse (mentally and physically) post ‘pandemic’ than before, despite the rollout of millions of doses of safe and effective novel mRNA injections. Could these also be playing a factor?

Studies have shown upto 66 % of healthcare staff have reported being absent following a ‘COVID vaccinaiton’ due to adverse events which occured at a ‘high rate’ and were serious.

‘‘Sick leave after COVID-19 vaccination is frequent and is associated with the vaccine applied.’’

‘‘Sick leave after heterologous vaccination with ChAdOx1-S/BNT162b2 was described as 66.3% after first and 31.7% after second vaccination.’’

‘‘The loss of workforce because of severe adverse reactions after COVID-19 vaccination prompted the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to recommend staggering delivery of vaccine to health care workers.’’

NHS England, 4th September, 2025 update:

‘‘This year, in line with advice to government from the independent Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, COVID-19 will not be part of our frontline healthcare staff vaccination offer.’’



