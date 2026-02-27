Introduction

STV News confirms the rollout of yet more novel gene therapy trials in Scotland for Cancer and Spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

‘Game changer’ cancer vaccine marks landmark moment for Scottish science

STV News 18th Feb 2026

A Scottish oncologist overseeing Europe’s first patient to receive a cancer vaccine in Dundee has said the injection could be a “game changer” for cancer treatment worldwide.

‘‘I had a vaccine every THREE WEEKS which was quite painful and the side effects were quite HORRENDOUS with that..but again i kept saying it’s all in the name of research, just get on with it.’’

-Jennifer Robertson @4mins 26s

‘‘At the end of 2020 when the world was in the grips of a pandemic the first COVID-19 mRNA vaccine was administered. Jen’s cancer vaccine uses similar technology.’’

-STV News @6mins

‘‘We wouldn’t be doing these trials now if it wasn’t for the pandemic.’’

-Professor Petty @6mins 14s

Medical breakthroughs offering hope in treatment of SMA

STV News 26th Feb 2026

Medical advancements could change everything for the next generation of children living with the condition. Scotland is the first country in the UK to screen babies for SMA.

‘‘Families in Scotland can now access GENE THERAPY given before symptoms appear.’’

-STV News @1min 30s

Zolgensma controversies

World’s most expensive drug

