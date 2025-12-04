Introduction

Scotland Tonight reflects on striking demographic shifts with the health jounalist Pennie Taylor and the fomer editor of The Scotman John McLellan.

‘‘ Figures related to this showed 1 in 3 school children in Glasgow don’t speak English as their first language.’’

-Ewan Petrie

‘‘The fact that people if English isn’t their first language are still choosing to come and these are the Scots of the future why on Earth would we have a problem with that?’’

-Pennie Taylor

‘‘There are more and more pressures on public services as a result of this aging population.’’

-Ewan Petrie

‘‘It’s happening globally (low birth rates) and the implications of it are really quite frightening.’’

-Pennie Taylor

‘Scotland’s population is undergoing unprecedented change, according to new analysis from National Records of Scotland (NRS)’

Births and the fertility rate are at an all-time low and for the ninth year in a row there were more deaths than births in 2024

The numbers of children and young adults are projected to decrease.

Statistics

Scotland’s population was estimated to be 5,546,900 at mid-2024.

Migration was the main driver of population growth over the latest year. Net international migration was +42,600 in the year to mid-2024.

