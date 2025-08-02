Introduction

Just a quick update on a PAID X account that was relaying direct clips from the Scottish and more recently UK COVID inquiries has now been permanently suspended. 1984 ‘reasoning’ for this below..

Nothing to see here of course! These inquiries are all whitewashes…move along. On X real independent journalism is clearly not welcome. The home of free speech?

I have noticed for some time you can slate COVID ‘vaccines’ all day long but highlighting confirmed lockdown policy harms using official inquiry testimony. NOT ALLOWED.

This also could explain why the popular ‘freedom/covid critic’ accounts have zero or for a tiny minority only very limited interest vs the inquiries as perhaps they are more concerned about income streams drying up from ‘speaking out’ than getting behind real truths?

