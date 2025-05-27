Introduction

The latest statistics released from Public Health Scotland.

The stats

Since 2015 the termination rate has DOUBLED and now the highest on record.

Further analysis

More significant increases are noted within Inverclyde and the Borders.

‘Between 2015 and 2024, termination rates in every local authority increased by at least a quarter, for example. In some local authorities this increase was more than double, such as in Inverclyde (from 8.0 to 17.3, +116%) and in the Scottish Borders (from 7.9 to 17.7, +124%).’

Abortions at home

Due to new legislation, abortions at home are the primary driver for the overall increase in terminations as it’s now easier than ever for women to access all the required treatment which was non existent before 2020.

Reason for termination

Almost all terminations (98%) were performed under Ground C with 1.5% under Ground E.

Media

There are no reports of the latest data as yet but in 2023 a BBC report cited the cost of living lockdown crisis for the rise.

‘‘Ms Clarke said: "I think that what we see increasingly are women who, a few years ago, may have chosen to continue a pregnancy, who ultimately now are faced with really difficult decisions about the future of their job, their certainty of housing, about whether they can afford food and heating and electricity.’’

Thoughts

Abortions have increased year on year since 2020 when the ‘COVID’ pandemic granted ministers ‘temporary’ emergency powers which have since been retained and developed further. It’s also worth nothing that in June 2024 MSPs passed the Abortion Services (Safe Access Zones) (Scotland) Bill which means Scotland has the most extreme abortion buffer zone legislation in the world and in 2025, UK wide decriminilisation of abortion is on the horizon under The Crime and Policing Bill potentially even upto Birth.

‘Last month, Scotland's women's health minister, Jenni Minto, said she was "disappointed" that some still have to travel to England for late-term abortions.’

So it appears politicians are doing everything in their power to facilitate a decrease in native reproduction rates so they can promote the solution, which according to Karen Adam SNP MSP is migration. ‘Building a new Scotland'.

‘‘There have been fewer births than deaths registered in Scotland since 2011, so it’s clear that we need migration to ensure our communities are vibrant, diverse and thriving.’’

Migrants who will then vote for the SNP?

As the ruling party’s grip on power weakens among the Scots electorate is this another machiavellian aspect to the narrative?

National Records of Scotland said foreign nationals comprised 4.6 per cent of the electorate in Scotland in December last year, “the highest number ever reported”.

Stephen Kerr MSP said:

‘‘This has real implications for our democracy and the direction of our politics.’’

‘‘Scotland is now one of the few countries in the world with such a liberal and unqualified approach to extending voting rights to non-citizens”.

Thanks for stopping by.

End