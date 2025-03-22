NEW|The BBC at the Scottish COVID-19 inquiry
Harrowing testimonies by BBC employees past and present unreported.
Introduction
Unknown to most, 3 BBC employees have powerfully testified at the Scottish COVID-19 inquiry. Alison Walker (former), Sharon Mair (former) and Amanda Burnett (current). Sadly, the organisation they had dedicated large portions of their lives serving to has failed to adequately highlight the plight themselves and their loved ones suffered during lockdown. BBC News crews were also exempt from COVID isolation policies as we hear in the case of retired police officer William Scott.
You’d think the alternative media would be highlighting all this given the pressures placed upon them by the mainstream from 2020 for challenging the COVID narrative.
There was a very weak one sentence assessment of Sharon Mair’s testimony on the BBC news website conveniently ommiting the fact she was not convinced her mother even had COVID.
Thanks for watching. Please help share this information.
I just want to say thank you Dave for all your work to date. Massive though it is, and most welcome, the findings of the Scottish enquiry were no surprise to me (or you).
The BIG surprise for me was the COMPLETE lack of take up from the supposed freedom fighters of SS around the world, not just Scotland.
They should all be hanging their heads in shame, but hey, they are obviously getting well-paid, ergo they have no shame.
And THAT, my friend, is our biggest problem.
Gutting Dave no many like you !
Surely people should want to know what happened I share wee things on my FB and don't get much response at all . Canny understand it no fight or care in them I don't know I only know am no seeing any demands or disgust for this 💔