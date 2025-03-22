Introduction

Unknown to most, 3 BBC employees have powerfully testified at the Scottish COVID-19 inquiry. Alison Walker (former), Sharon Mair (former) and Amanda Burnett (current). Sadly, the organisation they had dedicated large portions of their lives serving to has failed to adequately highlight the plight themselves and their loved ones suffered during lockdown. BBC News crews were also exempt from COVID isolation policies as we hear in the case of retired police officer William Scott.

You’d think the alternative media would be highlighting all this given the pressures placed upon them by the mainstream from 2020 for challenging the COVID narrative.

There was a very weak one sentence assessment of Sharon Mair’s testimony on the BBC news website conveniently ommiting the fact she was not convinced her mother even had COVID.

