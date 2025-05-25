Introduction

The title of this hearing is: “The Corruption of Science and Federal Health Agencies: How Health Officials Downplayed and Hid Myocarditis and Other Adverse Events Associated with the COVID-19 Vaccines.” Senator Ron Johnson is chairman of the committee.

Highlights

Yer more disturbing insight into ‘COVID vaccines’ is evidenced as well as Senator Blumenthal bizarrely using a BLOG post to claim millions of lives saved thanks to the jabs. I was particularly drawn to the exchange between Senator Moreno (from 1 hour 50 mins) and the Hawaiian Govenor, who is effectively given a dressing down for closing schools when no child even died of ‘COVID’ citing harms from school closures will be generational. Stuff you won’t hear from anyone in the Scottish Parliament. 1

‘‘You and the other govenors that closed schools destroyed the lives of children.’’

Wellness company

Another interesting exchange towards the end of the session was between Senator Blumenthal and

with regards to profits being made by the

with Spike Detox retailing for $90 and more extensive medical kits on sale upto $1200.

‘‘It’s overall valuation right now is about $50 MILLION.’’

Graphics used

Thoughts

Despite this session, the elephant in the room no one prominent outspoken on ‘COVID’ wants to dissect is the evidence from the world’s only official COVID inquiry which outlines was harming people en mass and it was no novel virus from a lab in Wuhan. Confirmation of this would dent profits from perpetual pathogenic fear in both pharma and ‘alt’ circles as no drug or supplement can prevent harms due to the removal of your human rights, neglect, prolonged isolation, misuse DNACPRs, clinical abandonment and the effects of palliative care medicines applied without consent.

I contacted Senator Johnson over this issue months ago without reply.

Link to website. The full 3 hour+ hearing can also be viewed on Rumble.

End

Witness statements: