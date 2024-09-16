Introduction

It’s clear since ‘COVID’ there has been an agenda to accelerate and introduce more digital technology, A.I and robotics into our daily lives. Humans and even our banknotes were said to be spreaders of the deadly COVID disease..machines however would be far safer to be around, right?

Mainstream news Sept 2024

South Lanarkshire Council (Blantyre LIFE)

‘‘We’re working closely to understand what’s important to them and how can we build that into a robot such as this to make is as….

‘SAFE AND EFFECTIVE’ as possible.’’

(que creepy intro music)

‘‘Several fact-finding missions have visited from overseas to see how technology is being used to make day-to-day living easier and safer, including service-users having the opportunity to learn how to live independently as possible in a tech-enabled homes.’’

-Blantyre LIFE

‘Ari’ the ideal companion in care homes for the next ‘pandemic’?

Facial recognition comes as standard along with….

Games like Matching Pairs and Solitaire

Temperature monitoring

Digital diary

Location tracker

What is Project Shapes?

SHAPES - Smart and Health Ageing through People Engaging in Supportive Systems - is an Innovation Action funded by the European Union’s Horizon 2020 programme involving a total of 14 European countries.

Core elements

Behaviour change/Social credit scores

Published in 2019

‘‘Within the next 20 years, autonomous systems like self-driving cars and surgical robots will become a normal part of our lives, transforming the way we live, work and travel.’’ - UK Government

The future is machine not human

PAL robotics and other manufacturers also supply ‘solutions’ for other sectors.

Entertainment

Hospitality

Retail

Logistics

Buses+Taxis

PARO Therapeutic Robot

Pets can also be replaced. Forbidden in care homes during lockdown. No need to worry about ‘COVID’ spreading, bird flu, swine flu etc

Paro will set you back a cool £6,000 ex VAT and comes in a variety of 4 colouts. Tan, Grey, Pink and White.

What is going on?

Problem= ‘COVID pandemic’

Reaction= Humans spread disease/Record NHS waiting lists

Solution= A.I and robotics

The anti-human, anti-life dystopia is well on it’s way thanks to ‘COVID’ and if it’s so beneficial for humanity why is it being implemented without the knowledge of nor the consent of the governed? I also think of the financial costs and energy involved in an A.I/digitial infrastructure rollout whilst at the same time UK pensioners are being denied winter fuel payments to ‘balance the books’ which will likely result in many avoidable deaths.

‘‘The generative A.I revolution comes with a planetary cost that is completely unknown to us.”- Sasha Luccioni—expert in A.I.

We are also told co2 (the molecule of life) is a pollutant and we need to ditch our gas boliers, drive less, east less meat etc to save the planet but it’s perfectly ok even desirable to power the A.I/digital ‘‘revolution’’?

Something doesn’t add up and with 70% of the world’s population forecast to live in a city by 2050.. cities which will be blanketed in digital/A.I infrastructure how much freedom do you think will exist? That surely is the whole point of this agenda. The elimination of freedom and even what makes us human.

‘‘At first we will implant them in our clothes.’’ (see SHAPES core elements graphic above).

End

