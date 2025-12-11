NEW|The McKirdy Report 2025
Landmark independent investigation into NHS Scotland.
Introduction
Mike McKirdy is the former President of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow (2021 - 2024).
“The challenges in the NHS were not caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.’’
Mr.McKirdy, told the BBC: 1 2 3
“We’re really failing to deliver for people.”
‘He said that NHS staff had become “demoralised”, evidenced by higher rates of absences and younger workers leaving the health service.’
Report highlights
Chapter 1.Health of the Nation
Scotland has the lowest life expectancy not only in the UK but also in Western Europe.
Chapter 2.Access to NHS Services
Wait times for NHS24 calls have risen from nine seconds to more than 22 MINUTES.
Ambulance Services
Response times for life-threatening calls have lengthened. By 2019/20, only 67% of ambulance call outs to potentially life- threatening cases arrived within 10 minutes, down from 85% in 2012/13.
Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMS)
Between 2013 and 2023, referrals to CAMHS for children and young people under 18 increased by 53%.
Number of beds occupied by delayed discharges
The number of occupied beds due to delay has risen from 1,400 in 2019 to about 2,000 in late 2024, representing one in nine (10.8%) acute beds in 2023/24.
Chapter 4. Health Prevention, Promotion and Inequalities
The ‘‘collapse’’ of flu vaccination uptake in NHS staff
‘‘Among health and social care workers, coverage has dropped dramatically. In 2021/22, 68% of NHS staff and 49% of social care staff were vaccinated. By 2024/25, uptake among social care staff had collapsed to just 17%.’’
Chapter 6.Staffing
Sickness absence remains a major factor affecting workforce capacity. Rates have risen steadily from 5% in 2015 to 6.4% in 2025 with mental ill health a leading cause.
Additional points
One in five Scots take anti-depressants and nearly half self-report living with at least one long-term condition.
There have also been lasting impacts from the pandemic beyond the build-up of unmet need that occurred during the lockdowns.
Gains which were starting to be realised before the pandemic – in delayed discharge, improved healthy habits, vaccination, efficiency in unplanned care have also all been lost.
The elective treatment backlog also continues to grow, with just under 160,000 people on the waiting list in June 2025. Numbers waiting over the past year have reached their highest on record.
More people are turning to private healthcare — since 2019/20, private
admissions have risen by 55%. This trend risks entrenching a two-tier system where access depends increasingly on ability to pay rather than clinical need.
‘‘Scotland’s health service faces a structural paradox: Scotland has more staff, more funding, and more policy initiatives than ever before, yet patient outcomes and experiences are stagnating or even declining.’’
-Mike McKirdy
Thoughts
Was not the destruction wrought upon the NHS since 2020 caused by the NHS courtesy of lockdowns, associated covid fear and pressured novel mRNA injections all of which 5 years on is now paving the way for the rollout of the ‘digital saviour’ artificial intelligence?
Credit to Hospice UK for providing a link to the full PDF.
I wrote the following in 2018 and that was before the CO'n'VID AGENDA to MURDER AND MAIM
Subject: NHS SINKING!?
When you read all the reports about folk left on trolleys in corridors, long ambulance times, alleged fiddling of A&E figures and the present crisis they are blaming on the flu!?
Makes you realise what a mess the NHS is! You could look wider and it is not much better in other areas!?
In my view the problem was created decades ago when the NHS was given more than inflation pay rises on more than one occasion. Over paid manager were brought in. 'Sickies' must cost a fortune to cover!? (Cutting the sick pay would stop a lot of that game) Then if you add on the GOLDEN HANDSHAKES that shall have no doubt been handed out plus the GOLD PLATED PENSIONS--Oh better not go there!?
Add it all up and it = A MESS.
Pretty clear to see how the NHS is sinking and the public are paying for it in a poor service and no doubt in some cases death!?
I bet the ROYALS/POLITICIANS/LORDS/MANAGERS do not have to sit in A&E for hours or are dumped in a corridor. Over and above the SINKING MESS we seem to have a service with DOUBLE STANDARDS--YES/NO?
Roy McIntosh THEN FOLLOWED IT WITH THIS IN 2021----------If You Know Something Is Killing People and You Carry On, That Is Murder
04/10/2021
By Roy R M McIntosh
After reading the report by the BBC Scotland on the elderly deaths in care homes it was shocking to see that there was no mention of this being advised to the Scottish Government to move people from hospitals to clear beds, and that was by Andrews going by report from AGED SCOTLAND!!---AI OVERVIEW!--Age Scotland criticized Professor June Andrews in March 2020 for comments she made to a parliamentary committee, stating that a pandemic "would be quite useful" to clear hospitals of delayed discharge patients. Age Scotland's Chief Executive called the remarks "barbaric" and "abhorrent," emphasizing the callousness of the suggestion that the deaths of older, vulnerable people would be convenient.
Now you do not have to be smart or a doctor to know that every year the care homes struggle to keep ‘bugs’ out of the homes, so taking elderly people from hospitals and sending them to care homes can only be described as criminal. The elderly were not in hospital for a holiday! How did the elderly die? No mention of DNR, Midazolam or Remdesivir…
So, for Krankie Sturgeon to say it was a mistake, is just a lie to cover up killing like never seen before. And it was deliberate, so that is criminal. It was deliberate murder!
Then jump forward to when the injections started and the killing started again. Look at the UK death figures for Jan 2021, and you shall see each week is higher by thousands than the average for previous years. Once again, if you know something is killing people and you carry on, that is murder! Oh, but it is put down to all sorts of other causes: Doctors were falsifying health reports and death certificates.
I wrote in March 2020 and said that moving the elderly would kill people and not one reply. I also wrote to media, Freeman and political parties as I was told by a person from a care home that the injections were maiming and killing, and the only reply I got back was from some Lesley Brown from Scottish government, wondering where I got my information from. I told her where to go… I had written to Freeman, yet Brown replies? Taking the killing of the elderly and now the killing and maiming by injections, the politicians and NHS should be on murder charges!
In time the truth shall come out, and it is good that families have come together to ask questions, and also that the Covid-19 Assembly are working away in the background. Looks like pharma and Gates etc could be pulling the strings!?
I think a lot of the sickness absence is due to a bullying culture within nursing homes, Social work and the NHS.
I employ - (through a direct payment ) six members of staff to support my son in his own home as social care/ support workers, and their sickness rate is incredibly low, certainly well under 1%, because it's a very supportive culture, there's no bullying, there's no hierarchy, and there's no bureaucracy.