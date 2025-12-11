Introduction

Mike McKirdy is the former President of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow (2021 - 2024).

“The challenges in the NHS were not caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.’’

Mr.McKirdy, told the BBC: 1 2 3

“We’re really failing to deliver for people.”

‘He said that NHS staff had become “demoralised”, evidenced by higher rates of absences and younger workers leaving the health service.’

Report highlights

Chapter 1.Health of the Nation

Scotland has the lowest life expectancy not only in the UK but also in Western Europe.

Chapter 2.Access to NHS Services

Wait times for NHS24 calls have risen from nine seconds to more than 22 MINUTES.

Ambulance Services

Response times for life-threatening calls have lengthened. By 2019/20, only 67% of ambulance call outs to potentially life- threatening cases arrived within 10 minutes, down from 85% in 2012/13.

Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMS)

Between 2013 and 2023, referrals to CAMHS for children and young people under 18 increased by 53%.

Number of beds occupied by delayed discharges

The number of occupied beds due to delay has risen from 1,400 in 2019 to about 2,000 in late 2024, representing one in nine (10.8%) acute beds in 2023/24.

Chapter 4. Health Prevention, Promotion and Inequalities

The ‘‘collapse’’ of flu vaccination uptake in NHS staff

‘‘Among health and social care workers, coverage has dropped dramatically. In 2021/22, 68% of NHS staff and 49% of social care staff were vaccinated. By 2024/25, uptake among social care staff had collapsed to just 17%.’’

Chapter 6.Staffing

Sickness absence remains a major factor affecting workforce capacity. Rates have risen steadily from 5% in 2015 to 6.4% in 2025 with mental ill health a leading cause.

Additional points

One in five Scots take anti-depressants and nearly half self-report living with at least one long-term condition.

There have also been lasting impacts from the pandemic beyond the build-up of unmet need that occurred during the lockdowns.

Gains which were starting to be realised before the pandemic – in delayed discharge, improved healthy habits, vaccination, efficiency in unplanned care have also all been lost.

The elective treatment backlog also continues to grow , with just under 160,000 people on the waiting list in June 2025. Numbers waiting over the past year have reached their highest on record.

More people are turning to private healthcare — since 2019/20, private admissions have risen by 55%. This trend risks entrenching a two-tier system where access depends increasingly on ability to pay rather than clinical need.

‘‘Scotland’s health service faces a structural paradox: Scotland has more staff, more funding, and more policy initiatives than ever before, yet patient outcomes and experiences are stagnating or even declining.’’

-Mike McKirdy

Thoughts

Was not the destruction wrought upon the NHS since 2020 caused by the NHS courtesy of lockdowns, associated covid fear and pressured novel mRNA injections all of which 5 years on is now paving the way for the rollout of the ‘digital saviour’ artificial intelligence?

Credit to Hospice UK for providing a link to the full PDF.

