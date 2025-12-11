Biologyphenom

Roy McIntosh
3h

I wrote the following in 2018 and that was before the CO'n'VID AGENDA to MURDER AND MAIM

Subject: NHS SINKING!?

50 Victoria Road, Falkirk. FK2 7AX

Dear Sir/Madam/Readers,

When you read all the reports about folk left on trolleys in corridors, long ambulance times, alleged fiddling of A&E figures and the present crisis they are blaming on the flu!?

Makes you realise what a mess the NHS is! You could look wider and it is not much better in other areas!?

In my view the problem was created decades ago when the NHS was given more than inflation pay rises on more than one occasion. Over paid manager were brought in. 'Sickies' must cost a fortune to cover!? (Cutting the sick pay would stop a lot of that game) Then if you add on the GOLDEN HANDSHAKES that shall have no doubt been handed out plus the GOLD PLATED PENSIONS--Oh better not go there!?

Add it all up and it = A MESS.

Pretty clear to see how the NHS is sinking and the public are paying for it in a poor service and no doubt in some cases death!?

I bet the ROYALS/POLITICIANS/LORDS/MANAGERS do not have to sit in A&E for hours or are dumped in a corridor. Over and above the SINKING MESS we seem to have a service with DOUBLE STANDARDS--YES/NO?

Roy McIntosh THEN FOLLOWED IT WITH THIS IN 2021----------If You Know Something Is Killing People and You Carry On, That Is Murder

04/10/2021

By Roy R M McIntosh

After reading the report by the BBC Scotland on the elderly deaths in care homes it was shocking to see that there was no mention of this being advised to the Scottish Government to move people from hospitals to clear beds, and that was by Andrews going by report from AGED SCOTLAND!!---AI OVERVIEW!--Age Scotland criticized Professor June Andrews in March 2020 for comments she made to a parliamentary committee, stating that a pandemic "would be quite useful" to clear hospitals of delayed discharge patients. Age Scotland's Chief Executive called the remarks "barbaric" and "abhorrent," emphasizing the callousness of the suggestion that the deaths of older, vulnerable people would be convenient.

Now you do not have to be smart or a doctor to know that every year the care homes struggle to keep ‘bugs’ out of the homes, so taking elderly people from hospitals and sending them to care homes can only be described as criminal. The elderly were not in hospital for a holiday! How did the elderly die? No mention of DNR, Midazolam or Remdesivir…

So, for Krankie Sturgeon to say it was a mistake, is just a lie to cover up killing like never seen before. And it was deliberate, so that is criminal. It was deliberate murder!

Then jump forward to when the injections started and the killing started again. Look at the UK death figures for Jan 2021, and you shall see each week is higher by thousands than the average for previous years. Once again, if you know something is killing people and you carry on, that is murder! Oh, but it is put down to all sorts of other causes: Doctors were falsifying health reports and death certificates.

I wrote in March 2020 and said that moving the elderly would kill people and not one reply. I also wrote to media, Freeman and political parties as I was told by a person from a care home that the injections were maiming and killing, and the only reply I got back was from some Lesley Brown from Scottish government, wondering where I got my information from. I told her where to go… I had written to Freeman, yet Brown replies? Taking the killing of the elderly and now the killing and maiming by injections, the politicians and NHS should be on murder charges!

In time the truth shall come out, and it is good that families have come together to ask questions, and also that the Covid-19 Assembly are working away in the background. Looks like pharma and Gates etc could be pulling the strings!?

https://youtu.be/9tJyO90iGko?si=OAmRE2oIu4hVsOho

Rob Kay
Rob Kay
25m

I think a lot of the sickness absence is due to a bullying culture within nursing homes, Social work and the NHS.

I employ - (through a direct payment ) six members of staff to support my son in his own home as social care/ support workers, and their sickness rate is incredibly low, certainly well under 1%, because it's a very supportive culture, there's no bullying, there's no hierarchy, and there's no bureaucracy.

