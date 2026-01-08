Introduction

A recent narrative repeated at BOTH Scottish and UK COVID-19 inquiries co-inciding with the start of ‘Exercise Pegasus’ (18th Sept-5th Nov 2025) was that children maybe at much higher risk in the next pandemic.

The next pandemic and children

What is Exercise Pegasus?

‘Exercise Pegasus has been the largest simulation of a pandemic in UK history, involving every Government Department, the devolved governments, representation from arm’s length bodies, local resilience fora, and the engagement of businesses, academics, and external stakeholders.

Across three core exercise days, held on 18 September, 9 October and 30 October, participants were challenged to respond across the key phases of a pandemic—emergence, containment and mitigation.

Although live participation in Exercise Pegasus has now concluded, critical work continues. A fourth phase—recovery—is planned to be exercised in 2026.’

Findings

Official details are yet to be published but the Telegraph reported;

‘‘In Exercise Pegasus, the imagined virus was most lethal to children – presenting ministers with a different challenge around schools.’’

‘‘The new virus.. “EV-D68”, was said to cause respiratory failure, brain swelling and – in rare cases – paralysis in infants, children and teenagers.’’

The following response ensued.

School closures.

‘‘Schools across the UK were locked down.’’

Masks.

‘‘Mask wearing in the UK and around the world.’’

Lockdown.

‘‘In Phase 3, a national lockdown was declared and non-essential businesses ordered to close.’’

Along with potential food shortages.

‘‘There were also fears that the virus – thought to be carried in pigs – could also cause food shortages if UK herds became infected.’’

Professor Trudie Lang of Global Health Research at The University of Oxford, said;

‘‘Pandemic drills like Exercise Pegasus were now being held around the world.’’

Thoughts

In minutes released from the Scottish Government’s Future Pandemic Preparedness meeting 30th January 2025 the Chief Medical Officer stated;

‘‘It is not known when the next pandemic will take place, but it is not unrealistic there will be another pandemic in the near to medium term future.’’

The Pegasus school closure narrative was also recently supported by prominent lockdown critic Molly Kingsley, co-founder of children’s advocacy group UsForThem.

‘‘Whilst we can imagine circumstances where closures might still be a necessary and proportionate policy response – for instance a highly infectious pandemic with a high mortality rate for kids.’’

This was suprising given their statement evidence published by the UK COVID inquiry the same month which i have not seen spoken about within any media outlet.

So is Pegasus a prelude of what is to come in 2026 given Event 201 was conducted just months before the start of the ‘COVID pandemic’?

