Introduction

Anne's Law is a piece of planned Scottish legislation which is promoted as a solution post ‘COVID’ to strengthen the rights of people living care homes to see and spend time with the people who are important to them in the event of an outbreak of ANY infectious disease. I think, on the surface, you would be hard pressed to find anyone opposed to such a stance.

The campaign is led by Anne’s husband Campbell Duke (pictured above) and daughter Natasha. Anne, aged 63 was a dementia sufferer and sadly pased away November 2021.

Anne’s story-highlights from Scottish COVID inquiry

The circumstances before Anne’s passing reveal the family were subject to pressurised DNR orders from the GP which if agreed to, would then result in no NHS care should Anne fall unwell. Anne was hospitilised 28th October 2021 with cholecystitis (inflammation of the gall bladder/gallstones). The family were told she would not be operated on as she was considered too frail yet Anne was just 63 years ‘‘old’’.

Anne was then discharged from hospital to be placed on an end of life care pathway and even with TWO negative COVID tests the rules stated she still be quarantined for 14 days. The cruelty was never ending.

Lockdown misery

Mr Duke (in his statement) rightly asserts (the now more common view in 2024) that it was NOT ‘COVID’ causing havoc in people’s daily lives but the lockdown restrictions imposed by the government and public health, enforced by care homes.

The serious problems with ‘Anne’s Law’

Promoted under the guise of enhancing human rights, being humane, compassionate etc however in practise, quite the opposite will occur.

The future

This means in a future ‘outbreak’ (defined by public health) of ANY organism in order to see a loved one in a care home or other setting the following (now widely disproven and harmful medical interventions) become normalised and written into LAW instead of guidance (which was unenforceable) during the ‘COVID’ years.

Lockdown

Masks

Isolation (for non compliant families)

Testing

Full PPE

Contagion paranoia/fear

Hand sanitising

Vaccination updates

+ can include obedience to ANY other health diktat

OR no access to a loved one.

In effect, the measures CHRS members and other relatives have argued against at the Scottish COVID inquiry for months as causing all sorts of serious harms to their loved ones will be the new normal for pandemic and even non pandemic outbreaks. Those that choose to comply the reward is you will be granted a ‘meaningful visit’..likely time limited and relatives will have to be CHOSEN who can attend and when.

‘The Right for one nominated relative to be with a person in a Pandemic situation.’-Campbell Duke statement-paragraph 250

Lessons learned?

‘Surrounding residents of care homes with people wearing masks…in conjuction with isolating them from their loved ones was catastrophic.’ -Alison Walker

The emergence of the biosecurity state?

The above points i raised were all but confirmed at the conclusion of the recent (June 2024) health and social care impact hearings by CHRS’ lawyer Simon Crabb. With the added insult family members who comply will also be giving FREE labour in the home for providers that inflicted untold harms on tens of thousands of residents and their families. So it’s a big win for government/public health and the care sector.

‘These ‘‘unpaid carers’’ would be subject to the same RESTRICTIONS and RULES as paid carers particularly during periods of specific control requirements.’

‘There remains no guarantee than ANOTHER PROLONGED LOCKDOWN which would imprison care home residents and deny them access to their loved ones could not happen again.’

‘Annes Law’ consultation responses

The Law Society of Scotland make it clear EXISTING rights should be respected and protected. No new right is required.

NB: As human rights were discarded during the ‘COVID’ era, what’s to stop ‘Anne’s Law’ also being ignored?

The response from AGE Scotland also makes it clear the harms from the ‘COVID’ visiting restrictions were severe on the most frail. Restrictions that will be legalised and able to be ENFORCED with ‘Annes Law’.

Locked-Down Love: Anne’s Law, Care Homes and the Next Pandemic

On the 23rd October 2023 at 2:30pm (interesting date/time) the University of Edinburgh (staunch supporters/promoters of the harmful unscientific ‘COVID’ mitigation measures) are already discussing ‘the next pandemic’ along with MSPs with none other than Mr.Campbell Duke. I think this is what you call making a deal with the devil in the hope he doesn’t stab you in the back?!

Conclusion

CHRS and ‘Annes Law’ DESPITE the Scottish COVID inquiry revelations where people should be held accountable for a faux pandemic of panic are making sure those that pushed it all gain even more control over our lives…not if…but WHEN they decide it happens again. Lessons are being learned…just not for the public good!

End

Links:

https://hub.careinspectorate.com/how-we-support-improvement/quality-improvement-programmes-and-topics/visiting-meaningful-connection-anne-s-law/

https://consult.gov.scot/pandemic-response/annes-law-legislation/

CHRS consultation letter- https://consult.gov.scot/pandemic-response/annes-law-legislation/consultation/view_respondent?sort-order=submitted-descending&uuId=1001369377

Law society of Scotland consultation response- https://consult.gov.scot/pandemic-response/annes-law-legislation/consultation/view_respondent?sort-order=submitted-descending&uuId=338411298

https://www.lawscot.org.uk/media/z0ybtgrg/21-11-02-ppc-annes-law-consultation.pdf

Age Scotland consultation response- https://consult.gov.scot/pandemic-response/annes-law-legislation/consultation/view_respondent?sort-order=submitted-descending&uuId=457405323

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-60945582

https://www.sps.ed.ac.uk/news-events/event/locked-down-love-annes-law-care-homes-and-next-pandemic

https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/news/scottish-news/scottish-government-blasted-no-sign-33389913

https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/news/scottish-news/heartbroken-scots-husband-vows-fight-25507653

https://www.careinspectorate.com/images/Meaningful_Connection_Annes_Law/Meaningful_connection_fact_sheet_-_What_is_Annes_Law.pdf

Campbell Duke statement- https://www.covid19inquiry.scot/sites/default/files/ev-documents/sci-wt0483-000001.pdf