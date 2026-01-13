Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

35 Comments

User's avatar
Gary S's avatar
Gary S
9h

Your determination and dedication to covering the Covid inquiries has been outstanding, despite insults and name calling from both “sides”. Thanks for your all your hard, tireless and unrewarding work. It has allowed me to form a picture of what really happened, through testimony from so many. It will be seen as a “whitewash“, because of lack of coverage by MSM and the Freedom “ movement”, but the evidence is there.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by biologyphenom
ACAB's avatar
ACAB
9h

whitewashing democide.. shame, shame.. it knows their name. you did your best with the info, that's all you can do. no-one expects more than that. I hope you have something nice planned for yourself after this is over and maybe consider getting it all onto a website?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
33 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 biologyphenom · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture