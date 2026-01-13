Just a costly whitewash?

‘COVID positive’ care home residents denied oxygen and hospital admission instead prescribed end of life drugs. Medical discrimination of the elderly and disabled. ‘Shocking’ blanket DNACPR notices implemented in care homes without consent and on those with learning disabilities. COVID questioned as cause of death by families. 27,000 care home deaths in lockdown Mar-May 2020 ‘a generational slaughter.’ Those harmed the most from the ‘distressing’ isolation policies (living with dementia) died in greatest number. When visits were re-instated for residents with dementia deemed to be at end of life this resulted in a recovery. Family visits were quickly banned again. ‘Use and abuse’ of DNACPRs ‘not isolated incidents.’ Older people and the disabled refused access to ICU. Restrictions accelerated the decline of those living with dementia.

With just one Module remaining at the inquiry and a mere snapshot of all the evidence above what exactly has the UK’s biggest ever public inquiry been glossing over and is the 3 year whitewash media narrative facilitating the real cover up to the events of Spring 2020?

eg; Those admittedly harmed the most from the brutal restrictions (said to be protected the most from COVID) thereafter died in greatest number.

