‘The assisted dying Bill has been branded a “licence to kill” as the House of Lords began its historic first debate on the proposed legislation.

‘Conservative former prime minster Therea May (Baroness May of Maidenhead) told the packed red benches of the upper chamber in Parliament that she fears the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill does not have enough safeguards and could be used to cover up medical mistakes.’

Videos from 12-19th Sept.

House of Lords Friday 12 September 2025

Lack of safeguards to protect people from coercion.

A ‘dangerous notion’ some lives are less worth living than others.

Once laws are passed in other countries pressure grows to extend scope.

Lack of coroner reports could cover up deaths from medical malpractise.

‘‘I have a friend that calls it the LICENSE TO KILL bill.’’

‘‘This is not an assisted dying bill..it is an ASSISTED SUICIDE BILL.’’

Lord Shinkwin Friday 19 September 2025

Lord Shinkwin's full title is The Lord Shinkwin. His name is Kevin Joseph Maximilian Shinkwin. He was born with osteogenesis imperfecta.

Unforseen consequences of the bill ‘are legion’.

Bill opens ‘Pandora’s box.’

The disabled, old and young people with mental health issues and eating disorders will be eligible for ‘assisted dying.’

‘‘It is the stuff of nightmares.’’

‘‘It gives the state the power to kill the wrong kind of people.’’

‘‘The bill effectively puts a price on my head.’’

‘‘I face the very real possibility as a severely disabled person of being killed.’’

Lord Taylor of Warwick Friday 19 September 2025

Biblical references very apt for the times we live.

‘‘The first duty of government is to protect it’s people not to give a state license to kill it’s people.’’

Baroness Fox of Buckely Friday 19 September 2025

Bill will overturn societal norms.

‘Seismic impacts.’

1961 suicide act would need to be amended.

Could unleash a regressive culture change.

‘‘The bill unsettles CENTURIES OLD medical ethics..it rebrands assisting someone to die as a MEDICAL TREATMENT upending it’s understood meaning.’’

‘‘The bill re-writes the role of doctors they will no longer be guided by the do no harm ethos of preserving and protecting life but instead the bill MANDATES that they actively engage in taking a patient’s life by supplying lethal drugs that will kill them.’’

Thoughts

I think Baroness May and others make a good case as to what went on during the March-May lockdown of 2020. But no politician dare discuss it…despite the mountains of accumulating official evidence. What message does that give to our society? 1 2

‘‘The Registrar at the Coroner's office stated that due to no GPs visits to ascertain cause of death, all care home deaths were being attributed to Covid. This ruling would inflate the number of deaths attributed to Covid.’’

-Paragraph 73 of statement People's Care Watchdog UK COVID-19 Inquiry.

‘‘(Name Redacted) mother was in a care home and diagnosed by her GP as suffering from severe constipation. He recommended hospital treatment. When NR returned to the hospital the next day..

..she found her mother had been connected to a syringe driver of Midazolam..’’

‘‘Her GP was equally shocked at what had taken place.’’

-Paragraph 110 of statement People's Care Watchdog UK COVID-19 Inquiry.

