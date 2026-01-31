Introduction

I was contacted by fellow Scot Douglas Brodie in relation to an impressive letter he sent to Mr Tim Eagle, Conservative MSP for the Highlands and Islands region and was asked if i could share it. I was more than happy to oblige.

Letter 26/01/2026

The letter can be downloaded in full here.

‘Glasgow does Net Zero’ 30 Jan 2026

In a series of videos this Youtuber has been challenging Glasgow City Council on ambitious plans to reach ‘Net Zero’ by 2030.

With regards to heating debated at the end of the video. Nearly 90% of Scotland’s heat demand is met by oil and gas. 1

Visit Glasgow’s climate plan consultation to find out more. The deadline for completing this survey is 15 February 2026.

Thoughts

So were you convinced of GCC’s stance on the climate emergency or the points laid out in Mr.Brodie’s letter? The following image within Doug’s rebuttal sums up the ‘Net Zero’ journey for me. Let’s hope common sense prevails and soon.

