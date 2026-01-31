NEW|Tory Party U-Turn on Net Zero
A letter sent to MSP challenging claims of climate crisis.
Introduction
I was contacted by fellow Scot Douglas Brodie in relation to an impressive letter he sent to Mr Tim Eagle, Conservative MSP for the Highlands and Islands region and was asked if i could share it. I was more than happy to oblige.
Letter 26/01/2026
The letter can be downloaded in full here.
‘Glasgow does Net Zero’ 30 Jan 2026
In a series of videos this Youtuber has been challenging Glasgow City Council on ambitious plans to reach ‘Net Zero’ by 2030.
With regards to heating debated at the end of the video. Nearly 90% of Scotland’s heat demand is met by oil and gas. 1
Visit Glasgow’s climate plan consultation to find out more. The deadline for completing this survey is 15 February 2026.
Thoughts
So were you convinced of GCC’s stance on the climate emergency or the points laid out in Mr.Brodie’s letter? The following image within Doug’s rebuttal sums up the ‘Net Zero’ journey for me. Let’s hope common sense prevails and soon.
Thanks for your attention.
All feedback welcome.
End
I see that this post has prompted a few readers to subscribe to my Substack. It’s very good of them but I‘m sorry to say I don’t use my Substack at all. I didn’t ask for it, it just appeared one day out of the blue and I‘ve tried but have been unable to make contact with Substack management.
My posts are too occasional to sustain my own substack. That’s why I’m happy to rely on people like Bio to do the hosting. This is my first with him. It’s appropriate as I would probably never have written it without him having cajoled me into responding to the SNP’s consultation on their asinine Net Zero plans. That response is hosted by my other buddy Joel Smalley: https://metatron.substack.com/p/dissecting-scotlands-economy-wrecking.
Brilliant letter written and well referenced. Thank you for sharing it!