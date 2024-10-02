NB: Most points noted here missed by the mainstream media.

Introduction

Testimony by paramedic Robert Tilley, an ambulance technician, working in an NHS ambulance services trust in the South of England for over 20 years and GMB union member.

Much of this session was focused on the continued obsession by the inquiry and media over disproven yet harmful ‘‘inadequate’’ PPE at the expense of discussing the clear medical neglect and potential avoidable harms, even deaths of patients due to NHS COVID policies. Thankfully some of this was mentioned, albeit briefly, highlighted below.

Testimony

Winter pressure delays were escalated to 10x the norm due to COVID PPE protocols.

An intersting point to note here is people reporting breathing problems according to paramedic Tilley was likely due to insufficient movement not necesarilly COVID. Was the stay at home message casuing these symptoms?

‘‘We could have actually been at the patient’s side…a minute, minute and half quicker in those really most serious cases.’’

Impact of the lockdown

Is his witness statement is it mentioned patients needing help were effectively abandoned by the NHS.

Delayed treatment kills

It’s been well known for years and advertised by the NHS that the faster someone is treated for a heart attack the greater chance of survival. Did COVID PPE protocol cost lives not save lives?

‘‘The faster you act the greater the chance of successful treatment.’’

10 hour shift just 1 patient and pizza time

During the January 2021 period the demand on the service was ‘quite quiet’ and the ambulance stock made available for crews was ‘the most run down.’

Remarkably just one patient was conveyed to hospital during an entire 10 hour shift with dire consequences!!

‘‘Our patient had deteriorated quite heavilly.’’

It is also revealled that during this time as seriously ill patients lay in the back of the ambulance (dying?) paramedics would be ordering pizzas to consume in the front of the ambulance.

‘‘We ordered pizza to the registration of the vehicle. We couldn’t be in back of the ambulance with the patient becuse of the exposure…we had to be out the back watching into them.’’

Ambulance activity stats during 2020-2021

During a deadly pandemic overall ambulance activity DECREASED compared to recent years.

Not many patients

During a deadly pandemic NHS paramedics lived in hotels and were seeing few patients.

‘‘I went over there thinking i was going to help multiple people…it didn’t feel like it…i spent all that time sitting outside hospital..and only see a few patients.’’

Note long pause at the end. What else is paramedic Tilley not saying?

Deaths ‘involving’ COVID-19 paramedics

According to ONS data just 5 paramedics died ‘involving’ COVID-19 during the peak of ‘the pandemic’ in 2020.

There are 30,000 paramedics employed in the UK. A fatality rate of 0.01% WITHOUT a vaccine and using the lowest quality PPE.

Conclusion

I have to be honest, my own view is those i’ve seen testifying at the UK COVID inquiry and swearing to tell the whole truth are murdering the English language attempting to obscure as much reality as possible, gaslighting comes to mind. It’s absolutely scandalous how lawyers are going along with this! eg-Are any and all atrocities justified in the name of ‘COVID’?

‘‘Alice Hands, counsel to the inquiry, said research conducted for the inquiry had revealed similar stories, with other ambulance crews saying they were “forced not to intervene … and watch people die” while they put on equipment.’’ -Guardian article

The line of questioning at the very least should be that the official data shows the virus was never that dangerous to begin with and therefore how many patients were unnecesarilly harmed or died as a result of medical neglect from manufactured hysteria and who is therefore accountable?

I think this final clip speaks volumes as to how people testifying at the inquiry are holding back the whole story, for whatever reason as to what they really felt and saw.

‘‘I would NORMALLY have gone over and started bouncing up and down on their chest ( to resucitate) but we went and got our masks and suits on…that plays on my mind ALL THE TIME.’’

The UK public should be aghast at these comments but even moreso at the passive nature of the press and legal profession given the ‘inquiry’ is costing millions. Thus far it would appear no real lessons are being learned from the ‘COVID’ experience.

End

Links:

Full statement- https://covid19.public-inquiry.uk/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/01165349/INQ000485988.pdf

https://www.england.nhs.uk/statistics/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2021/02/20210211-AQI-Statistical-Note.pdf

https://www.whatdotheyknow.com/request/covid_19_deaths_occupations_2/response/2259462/attach/2/Table%2010.pdf?cookie_passthrough=1

https://www.statista.com/statistics/318931/number-of-paramedics-in-the-uk/

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2024/oct/01/covid-inquiry-ppe-delayed-paramedics-dying-patients?CMP=oth_b-aplnews_d-5

https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/uk-covid-19-inquiry-response-costs-for-quarter-1-2425/uk-covid-19-inquiry-response-costs-for-quarter-1-2425

https://www.lbc.co.uk/news/covid-inquiry-private-contracts-government-spending/