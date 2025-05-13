Introduction

During the pandemic Professor Fulop led one of the national evaluations of COVID virtual wards (also know as COVID oximetry at home). She joined CBFFJUK after the death of her mother from COVID-19 aged 94 on 8th Jan 2021 prior to being placed on end of life care on the 7th January.

‘‘On Monday 4th January, her carers arrived in the morning to find her extremely unwell. They called an ambulance, but when the paramedics arrived, they said they would not take her to hospital.’’

-Paragraph 15 of statement

‘‘We were told that visits were only permitted when she was nearing the end of her life — and even then, only one of us could be there (I have two siblings). Tragically, my mother passed away during the night of 8 January 2021 before we could reach her.’’

-Paragraph 16 of statement

Testimony highlights

‘‘Paramedics were called and they didn’t take her into hospital because they said there was such a long wait.’’

‘‘The following day they did take her into hospital once the carer had found her unreponsive.’’

‘‘She was moved to end of life care.’’

‘‘We weren’t able to be there when she died.’’

NB: Professor Fulop’s mother was unvaccinated.

NHS England ambulance data

Incidents attended Jan 2021 (dark blue line) were similar to pre ‘pandemic’ levels.

Yet more shocking evidence on public record at the UK COVID inquiry ‘‘whitewash.’’

