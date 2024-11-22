Introduction

Between 19 May 2021 and 28 March 2023 Mr.Yousaf served in the Scottish Government during ‘the COVID pandemic’ as Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care.

Testimony highlights

Here Mr.Yousaf explains the serious harms being inflicted on NHS staff wearing FFP3 masks with many refusing to submit to mandates called for by the BMA, unions, the media and various other organisations.

‘‘I’m sure you’ll recall seeing some of the BRUISE MARKS that a number of healthcare workers had across their faces.’’

‘‘A number of staff did not want to wear FFP3 masks and did not think they were necessary or needed.’’

HCW data

Facts. There is no evidence any NHS employee caught ‘COVID’ at work and DESPITE claims of ‘‘inadequate PPE’’ 99.9% of staff officially have not died ‘‘involving’’ the virus over 3 years. So simply put the COVID-19 threat even was never as serious as advertised to begin with. Scandalous the BMA, Unions etc calling for harmful FFP3 mask mandates when ZERO doctors died in 2020 during the peak of the ‘pandemic.’

NB: The NHS employs 160,000 staff in Scotland including 70,000 nurses and 20,000 doctors.

Statement highlights

‘‘it was not always possible to carry out Equality Impact Assessments ("EQIAs").’’

-Paragraph 68 of statement

‘‘EQIAs were, however, used where possible throughout the course of the pandemic, ona whole range of matters ranging from Covid-19 vaccine certification to the removal of the requirement to wear a face covering within places of worship or at marriage ceremonies, civil partnership registrations and funerals.’’

-Paragraph 69 of statement

‘‘There were occasions where I would challenge advice provided as I wanted us to go further or faster in relation to a particular matter. For example, for the UEFA Euro FanZone in Glasgow to go ahead in the summer of 2021, I wanted further testing capability and capacity for those attending, including on-site testing capability via amobile testing unit, and testing kits to be mailed to all those registered to attend the Fan Zone.’’

-Paragraph 85 of statement

‘‘From my recollection the surge capacity we had for ICU beds in Scotland was never breached during my time as Cabinet Secretary.’’

-Paragrapg 86 of statement

‘‘I do not recollect any period during my time as Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care when there was insufficient critical care capacity.’’

-Paragraog 89 of statement

‘‘Vaccines were by far the greatest tool that we had to tackle the harms of the virus. It was clear that we would have to accelerate the vaccination programme, so we implemented the 'Boosted by the Bells' campaign and set ourselves the target of having 80% of eligible adults vaccinated by 31 December 2021.’’

-Paragraph 120 of statement

‘It would be wrong to think that during the pandemic there was a 'Covid-19 healthcare system' and a 'non-Covid-19 healthcare system'. Some people had comorbidities that were exacerbated by Covid-19, and the healthcare system in Scotland was, and is, for all conditions. We encouraged people to continue to take up non-Covid-19-related healthcare.’’

-Paragraph 135 of statement

‘‘I reviewed Accident and Emergency performance and attendance figures multiple times each week, if not daily. Accident and Emergency figures revealed that Covid-19 was clearly having a significant impact on our ability to see patients within the NHS Scotland target of four hours.’’

-Paragraph 137 of statement

‘‘People who presented with Covid-19 would often have comorbidities and other conditions that were exacerbated by the virus.’’

-Paragraph 149 of statement

‘‘I do recall there being concerns in relation to people who have a hearing impairment or are deaf not being able to lip-read due to healthcare staff having to wear face masks, so we made provision for transparent face masks to be introduced.’’

-Paragraph 198 of statement

‘‘I cannot recall any substantive concerns about Do Not Attempt Cardio-PulmonaryResuscitation ("DNACPR") orders being raised with me during my time as the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care. I recall concerns about DNACPR notices being raised in the early days of the pandemic, but they were less of an issue by the time became Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care.’’

-Paragraph 211

‘‘The vaccination programme in particular worked incredibly well. During its peak, the`Boosted by the Bells' Campaign, we were administering record numbers of vaccinations a day: on its busiest day over 77,000 vaccines were administered. This required a colossal logistical effort, and deployment of staff resource. I have no doubt in my mind that many lives were saved due to this effort , and in fact we know this to be the case given studies have looked specifically at Scotland's vaccination efforts.’’

-Paragraph 228 of statement

Thoughts

So many fallacies persist in 2024 eg- COVID ‘vaccination’ saving lives and masks prevent infections, both claims supported by politicians and the media. These are the real conspiracy theories of our time.

Thanks for reading.

End

Links:

Full statement- https://covid19.public-inquiry.uk/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/19175753/INQ000480774.pdf

Full video-Youtube-UK Covid 19 Inquiry - Module 3 Hearing - 19 November 2024 PM