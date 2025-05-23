NB: The inquiry graphic wrongly stated Mr.McBride was former deputy First Minister.

Introduction

Prof Sir Michael McBride was appointed to the post of Chief Medical Officer for the Department of Health, Northern Ireland in September 2006. Prof McBride was knighted in Her Majesty's 2021 Birthday Honours for services to public health. He was awarded a Professorship in Public Health Practice from Queens University Belfast in 2021 for services to Public Health.

‘‘The direct and indirect consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic have been profound and enduring, and on a scale and severity not experienced since the 1918 to 1919 influenza pandemic.’’

-Paragraph 2 of statement

‘Spanish flu’ mortality vs ‘COVID‘

Death rates during the 1970’s exceeded those seen 2020-2022. Data from NISRA.

Testimony highlights

No science to support increased infections when politicians break the rules yet the public consequences of the public not following COVID rules would have been ‘much greater’? Huh.

Preparing for another pandemic. More testing, more of the same.

‘‘Had we had more testing capacity we would have CONTINUED community testing and contact tracing for LONGER and in all likelihood would have been able to REMAIN in the containment phase for a LONGER period of time, sadly that wasn’t the case.’’

‘‘For the future we need to ensure that diagnostic capacity is built in as contingency.’’

Statement highlights

‘‘Ultimately, effective treatment and vaccines provided our path out of the pandemic.’’

-Paragraph 3

‘‘Were it not for the response and altruism of the people of NI and across these islands to protect themselves and others more vulnerable undoubtedly the consequences would have been much worse.’’

-Paragraph 4

‘‘Molecular tests to detect viral ribonucleic acid (RNA) — these were PCR tests processed in a laboratory. These tests were highly sensitive and specific, and had longer turnaround times than LFDs. The PCR test was considered the best standard laboratory test for detecting Covid-19 infection. It was the main laboratory-based technology used in NI throughout the pandemic for detection of the virus and enabled high throughput laboratory testing, with multiple platforms and kits using real-time PCR.’’

-Paragraph 192

‘‘It was recommended that care home staff undertake 3 LFD tests each week, in addition to their regular weekly PCR test. Agency staff working in care homes were to take a LFD test before commencing every shift in any new home and if working for an extended period in a single care home, agency staff were to follow the same testing pattern as permanent staff. There was no requirement for residents to undertake regular LFD testing unless they planned to leave the Care Home. Residents were to continue to be offered a PCR test every 28 days.’’

-Paragraph 312

‘The principal method used for testing to confirm Variants of Concern in NI and across the UK, and indeed internationally, was Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS).’’

-Paragraph 398

‘‘In addition, virus culture to confirm infectivity was not utilised as it was technically demanding and slow.’’

-Paragrpah 399

‘‘With effect from 17 December 2021, the guidance was updated so that close contacts who were fully vaccinated were once again advised to self-isolate immediately for 10 days and book a PCR test.’’

-Paragraph 566

Equalities and Secondary Harms

Those harmed the most from the restrictions died the most involving ‘COVID.’

‘‘The Department and the PHA were mindful of the potentially disproportionate impact of the pandemic and imposed restrictions, including isolation rules and guidance, across society in general, with a greater impact on certain socioeconomic groups, ethnic minority groups, the elderly, the young, those with a disability and those who required health care. ‘‘

-Paragraph 577

‘‘The Department was generally alert to the disproportionate impact on more vulnerable people and groups, and access to health services which were affected by Covid-19 or the NPI control measures in place and worked to mitigate these, including for those with mental health and addiction problems, those at risk of domestic and sexual abuse and vulnerable children.’

-Paragraph 587

Facing a Future Pandemic

‘‘NPIs, which, while undoubtedly saving many lives, also had such a negative impact on people's lives and livelihoods.’’

-Paragraph 725

‘‘ The most important advance was, of course, the development of highly effective and safe vaccines. It took just 326 days from the genomic sequence of Covid-19 being identified to the authorisation of a Covid-19 vaccine.’’

-Paragraph 725

‘‘Invariably science will be our path out of any future pandemic, and it is essential that we continue to invest in research and science so that we are better equipped the next time.’’

-Paragraph 725

‘‘During the Covid-19 pandemic the world experienced extensive and tragic loss of life and many have experienced profound impacts on health and well-being and continue to do so. Unarguably, there have also been substantial societal and economic consequences globally, and these are also reflected in the impacts in NI.’’

-Paragraph 729

‘‘The legacy from this pandemic must be to ensure that we are as prepared as we can be for the next pandemic, and that we learn from all the lessons from the experience of the Covid-19 pandemic.’’

-Paragraph 730

‘‘I want to pay tribute to the public of NI for their action and response to protect their fellow citizens which undoubtedly saved many lives during the greatest major public health challenge in a generation. Had they not done so. the challenges for our health service and our public health teams would have been significantly worse. To all of those in health and social care, in public health and academia as they responded to wave after wave, we owe you a debt of gratitude.’’

-Paragraph 731

Well done if you made it you made it this far!

If you think this information is important continue to supprot this substack with a like and share.

End