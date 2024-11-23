Introduction

Mr.Hancock was Secretary of State for Health and Social Care from 1 March 2020 and 26 June 2021. He was forced to resign after being caught kissing millionaire lobbyist government aide Gina Colangelo during the peak of the the ‘‘Covid pandemic’’ – while milions were told not to mix with other households in case of spreading a deadly disease.

Testimony highlights

Covering disability, the NHS 111 helpline and the application of DNACPR orders.

An uncomfortable looking Matt Hancock takes questions from Jamie Burton KC from the Disabilities Charities Consortium speaking on behalf of 17 million disabled people in the UK. Specifically, the disproportionate impacts of ‘the virus’ on those with disabilities during the first ‘two waves’ of ‘the COVID pandemic.’

Despite a shielding programme and ‘vaccinations’ in place disabled people continued to die in greater number than non disabled people in 2021. Yet more proof of policy harms not viral.

Stay at home messaging

Questions from Pete Weatherby KC-COVID-19 Families for Justice on the effectivenss of NHS 111 service as the first point of contact during lockdown.

‘‘One of the families i represent her father followed the guidance and attempted many times to call 111 each time it took SEVERAL HOURS to get through.. his health deteriorated and each time he was told to remain at home.’’

DNACPR decisions

As has been revealled in detail from the Scottish COVID inquiry the inappropriate use of DNRs is discussed with particular focus on those with learning disabilities and other health impedements. Despite claims from Mr.Hancock he acted immediately to rectify the process in reality (something in which he denies repeatedly) nothing changed.

‘‘You were aware from early April 2020 there were concerns being rasied about the inappropriate imposition of DNACPRs and potentially blanket orders.’’

‘‘This is something that chimes with well over 400 of the family members i represent.’’

‘‘By early September 2020 David Davis MP raised a question about a number of allegedly inapprotiate DNACPRs.’’

Pete Weatherby KC-COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice

‘‘There is absolutely no reason why anybody should put in place one of these measures without a properly consented process.”

-Matt Hancock

Statement highlights

Take note of Mr.Hancocks views on vaccination.

‘‘One of the most considerable achievements of the UK during the pandemic was ensuring that the NHS was never overwhelmed.’’

-Paragraph 103 of statement

‘‘On 3 April 2020 at theDowning Street press conference which I chaired, with Dame Ruth May, Chief Nursing Officer, and Professor Sir Jonathan Van Tam, deputy Chief Medical Officer, we were asked a question about some elderly and disabled people being told by GPs that "they fit into the category of do not resuscitate."

-Paragraph 105 of statement

‘‘I approved a response to a Coroner's Prevention of Future Deaths report which raised concerns about the application of DNACPR forms by paramedics in cases of self harm and attempted suicide.’’

-Paragraph 113 of statement

‘‘In December 2020 I had heard anecdotal reports that younger care home workers were reluctant to have the vaccine . Understandably, operators were worried about their legal position, for example, if an unvaccinated carer brought Covid into a home and infected a resident.’’

-Paragraph 164 of statement

‘‘In my view it is entirely reasonable to require all health and care staff to be vaccinated when scientifically validated vaccines are available. People providing care should take credible, scientifically valid steps like this to reduce the risk of harming those in their care.’’

-Paragraph 165 of statement

‘‘Unfortunately, even some health and care workers buy into the dangerous conspiracy theories about vaccines, and so are hesitant or resistant to taking them. Unfortunately, unions representing some healthcare workers too often represent these irrational minority voices, rather than the mainstream opinion and scientific facts which underpin the value of vaccination. I have no idea why the consultation on further steps towards vaccination as a condition of deployment were not taken forward, but I imagine these reactionary pressures are likely to be a reason.’’

-Paragraph 167 of statement

‘‘This remains a live issue. In May 2024 the BBC reported an NHS hospital has flu vaccine uptake of under 50% . This represents a serious clinical risk , and if not addressed is likely to increase nosocomial infections, and people will die as a result. This single example reinforces the very strong case for all frontline healthcare workers to be required to be vaccinated against dangerous transmissible diseases like Covid-19 and flu as a condition of deployment , to reduce the risk of harming the very patients they should care for. This policy has been implemented in social care. There are no rational reasons against such a policy across the entire NHS.’’

-Paragraph 167 of statement

‘‘Further, I would strongly recommend that clinically approved vaccines be made a condition of deployment for health and care staff to protect them and those in their care.’’

-Paragraph 176 of statement

‘Lessons learned’

From the article featured in the Telegraph (in links) Mr.Hancock suggested the UK should lock down faster in the event of a future pandemic. What a suprise!

“The absolute number one thing that we can do to avoid this sort of trauma for NHS staff is to bring in lockdown measures early in response to a pandemic-level pathogen.’’

“There are still people making the argument that lockdown wasn’t necessary, or in future we should try to do without it.

“I think that is false, wrong and dangerous, and the case needs to continue to be made so that should a pandemic- potential pathogen [hit us], which could happen at any time, we’re ready.’’

Thoughts

Are you ready to oppose dangerous conspiracy theories promoted by officials and to follow the science? I am. Of course with regards to the below i think we all know the ONLY reason ‘they’ want to repeat lockdowns in future is because they were NOT a failure but a resounding success. ‘Lessons are being learned’ in the halls of power of that there can be NO doubt.

End

