NEW|UK COVID-19 inquiry 23 Oct 2025|Closing Statements
Three Core Participant groups give evidence.
Introduction
Closing statement highlights from the following speakers representing Core Participants.
Mark Twomey KC. Article 39
Sam King KC. Coram Group
Adam Wagner KC. Clinically Vulnerable Families.
Testimony highlights
Children’s right and wellbeing an ‘afterthought.’
Significant numbers of children went missing during lockdown.
School cloures harm comparable to mortality risk from ‘the virus’.
Children subjugated without human rights and thereafter propagandised to live in perpetual fear of dying from COVID or COVID killing their family members is not unhealthy.
‘‘Children have distinct needs…children depend on adults and adult society for their development what we do and what we don’t do really matters..’’
‘‘Children are vulnerable to far greater array of harms than adults and the injury inflicted on them psychological, emotional and physical can be LIFE THREATENING, life limiting and life long in ways harms inflicted on adults are not.’’
‘‘This inquiry cannot protect children from the appointment of here today gone tomorrow Ministers…but it can protect them from their erroneous decision making.’’
-Mark Twomey KC
‘’Children with compounding vulnerablities were placed in UNREGULATED placements by the Home Office...this left many at risk of exploitation and criminality.’‘
‘’It is VERY TROUBLING that a SIGNIFICANT number of asylum seeking children went MISSING during the pandemic and there whereabouts remain unknown..even to this day.’‘
-Sam King KC
‘‘Susan Atlan Hood the former Department of Education permanent Secretary said..’’Taking decisions about school closures in a pandemic…there are some things where the impact is so great it genuinely should be weighed up against the risk of mass fatality.’’
‘‘Mark Drakeford said yesterday that if you talked to children at the time they did not have a view that somehow their rights were being subjugated…they talk to you all the time about their FEAR for their grandparents, FEAR for their father who worked away..their FEAR for their sister who had an underlying health condition.’’
‘‘This was and for some remains a genuine dilema. There’s been too much talk about fear and anxiety as if worrying COVID might kill you or your vulnerable relative is some kind of pathology.’’
-Adam Wagner KC
Thoughts
A few more sessions left…the ‘whitewash’ continues…
Plase help share this information.
X-link-1
End
They’ve all got too much to lose if they didn’t continue this fiasco globally. The acquiescence of populations despite what they know to be true and witnessed with their own eye makes it easy to see how Nazism flourished. They all have blood on their hands.
It is just horrendous since Covid knowing the facts … that mental health issues has erupted from children who were severely damaged by lockdowns, and the fear they had, of loving family members dying. Missing children ? This is just unreal .. ??. We still need answers.