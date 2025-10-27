Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

4 Comments

User's avatar
Manpower's avatar
Manpower
9h

Once again thank you. The moral and ehical worth of those involved is there for all to see. Apparently feeling any shame belongs to the past.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by biologyphenom
Claire's avatar
Claire
6h

Thank you BP.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 biologyphenom
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture