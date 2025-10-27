Introduction

Closing statement for Module 8 by Fiona Drysdale KC on behalf of ‘The Scottish Government.’

Testimony highlights

The Scottish Government had no power to close schools and the policy was carried out in agreement with local authorities.

100% of school children impacted by school closures.

Harms from school closures foreseeable.

COVID lockdown school closures unprecedented.

SAGE modelling used to justify school closures March 2020.

The most vulnerable children harmed the most.

Wide ranging adverse impacts from school closures.

‘‘As highlighted by John Swinney is his evidence, The Scottish Government had NO LEGAL power to close schools.’’

‘‘The Scottish Government recognises school closures had an impact on ALL children.’’

‘‘The Scottish Government accepts that the educational impact and potential damage to the wellbeing of children from school closures were foreseeable…closures of the scale and length which occured…unprecedented.’’

‘‘The initital school closures in March 2020 were carried out as an emergency measures on the advice of SAGE.’’

‘‘The children’s rights and impact assessments recognised BOTH the general negative impacts on the learning and wellbeing of children and young people of closure.’’

‘‘The Scottish Government was acutely aware of the range and depth of impacts of the closure of schools.’’’

Rewind Oct 2023

NB: The mainstream were reporting adequately on the Scottish COVID-19 inquiry from the early days but soon after orders from on high must have emerged and it was barely mentioned again, hence this substack.

Thoughts

‘‘Significant efforts are being made to help young people recover from the impacts of the pandemic.’’

Official admissions above on just some the harms inflicted by adults on children from lockdown policies. Firstly, the politicians who voted for the repressive and draconian Coronavirus Act (now PERMANENTLY on the books in Scotland ) and secondly, the adults in the wider population who then went along with it and even enforced nonsensical COVID rules along with extreme hysteria for 2 years!

Now many of those same people complicit in gross harm to millions get to play hero in 2025 and claim the moral high ground, proud of themselves they are now doing something about the enormous amount of avoidable suffering they help cause in the first place. ‘The pandemic’ made us do it…therefore we can get away with it?

I remember the people below who were warning about what was going on from 2020 and were called all sorts, even arrested. Which is the truth…’the virus’ didn’t destroy children’s lives, adults did AND they’ve admitted they’ll do it again aslong as they get the chance to hide behind another ‘pandemic.’

Please help share this information.

End