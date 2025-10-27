Introduction

Representing the Children's Commissioner for Wales for Module 8 is solicitor David Gardner.

Testimony highlights

Lockdown caused the most vulnerable to become even more vulnerable.

Lockdown resulted in basic human rights being taken away.

Lockdown caused long term adverse impacts on health and wellbeing.

Breakdown in legal framework during lockdown.

Decision to close school undertaken without impact assessments.

Children’s Commissioner not consulted about school closures.

Legal and policies duties not followed during lockdown.

‘‘Children lost access to basic freedoms, basic human rights and activities and we are seeing a LONG TERM ADVERSE IMPACT on childrens confidence, school attendance and mental health since the pandemic.’’

‘‘Some local authorities got THREE HOURS notice of the decision to close schools.’’

‘‘The decision communicated to the public which was on it’s face a clear decision to close schools was taken when the Welsh Ministers HAD NOT POWER TO DO SO.’’

‘‘The failure of process was to the detriment to the children of Wales.’’

‘‘Had the legal and policies duities been fully and properly followed in Wales the worst impacts of the pandemic on children and young people would very likely have been mitigated.’’

Thoughts

The way inquiry legal substitute lockdown policy harms in favour of the ‘pandemic’ i find shameful! eg; Children were being harmed en mass from the decsions made by and enforced by adults not any virus. Another spurious claim is that schools were not safe for children and so now need to be made safer for a future panicdemic. This is despite child mortality in the UK reaching a record low in 2020.

As total safety will never exist in life it allows a system of neverending control to be to take hold where the concept of freedom and indepedent decision making will become a thing of the past. A new (ab)normal. Feelings based in fear over common sense and facts.

Adults, even in 2025 are, in my opinion still protecting other adults at the expense of children and their future. The lockdown measures were the main health risk.

‘‘Staff face covering was not associated with a lower odds of school COVID-19 cases (mask vs. no covering.)’’

‘There was no evidence that face coverings, two metre social distancing or stopping children mixing was associated with lower odds of COVID-19 or cold infection rates in the school. Primary school staff found teaching challenging during COVID-19 restrictions, especially for younger learners and those with additional learning needs.’

-Plos One. Peer Review. 1

Please help share the most important and powerful evidence about what really happened during the ‘COVID era’ but is the least spoken about information within the mainstream and ‘alternative’ media.

End