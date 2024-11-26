Introduction

Sir Sajid Javid served as Secretary of State for Health and Social Care from June 2021 to July 2022.

This oral testimony was excruciating and nothing to report. Lady Hallett was present remotely as she was ill. It appears even the mainstream media are completely absent on this one. I will however highlight some points from Mr.Javid’s witness statement NOT mentioned during the oral evidence.

Statement

Below is the total number of appointments in general practice for each of the months within the relevant period, excludes ‘Covid-19 ‘vaccination’ appointments.

Comparing Mar-Aug 2019 to Mar-Aug 2020 there were 25 MILLION fewer GP appointments during lockdown

How many unseen patients would be diagnosed with ‘COVID’?

2019 Mar-Aug= 120,909,594

2020 Mar-Aug= 95,757,855

Paragraph 17 of statement

Financial rewards for ‘vaccinations’

‘COVID’ vaccinations were not only profitable for big pharma and co. No fee amount was revealled in the statement.

Mandatory NHS ‘COVID vaccinations’

It is stated at paragraph 119:

‘‘I was asked by the Prime Minister to look at making such vaccination compulsory for those working in the NHS.’’

‘‘The policy was not brought into effect because the vaccine's ability to prevent transmission of Omicron was less than it was for other variants…

…I do, however, consider that it was an appropriate policy to pursue and should be considered in future pandemics where vaccinations are part of combatting the disease.’’

Safe and effective?

During the ‘Omicron’ wave those ‘vaccinated’ the most were being hospitilised the most.

‘‘Those admitted to hospital settings are much more likely to be elderly: elderly people were more likely to have been vaccinated.’’

-Paragraph 119 of statement

Impacts of lockdown

‘‘Protecting the vulnerable’’.

‘‘During Spring 2020 more than 1 in 3 CEV people had described their wellbeing and mental health had worsened.’’

-Paragraph 127 fo statement

DNACPR

‘‘I do not recall concerns being brought to my attention around the use of DNACPR notices during my time in office.’’

-Paragraph 134 of statement

Lessons learned

The digitisation of the NHS and implementation of A.I. I suspect not long before the doctors and nurses that co-operated with the ‘COVID pandemic’ agenda will be surplus to requirements.

"We are at a turning point in history. We must not fail to turn . As the pandemic seems to fade from memory for many, it is vital we learn these lessons, of which there are numerous.’’

-Paragraph 137 of statement

‘‘The focus on this agenda will also help advance progress in other areas of health policy, including mental health, cancer and dementia. The pandemic increased the severity of some of these issues, particularly mental health.’’

-Paragraph 138 of statement

‘‘One of the ways of delivering better healthcare is to embrace digital technology …I wanted some 75% of all adults in England to be registered on the app by March 2024 . I could see how important it was for the momentum of digitalisation necessitated by the pandemic to be sustained … Al can and is already providing profound changes in health research and in manifest other areas, and this technology should be developed within the UK.’’

-Paragrapg 139 of statement

Full statement- https://covid19.public-inquiry.uk/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/25173336/INQ000485736.pdf