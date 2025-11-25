Introduction

Powerful opening submission from Core Participant group Disabled People’s Organisations (DPO) represented by Kate Beattie.

Testimony highlights

Disabled people excluded by design to not receive economic support.

Lockdown economic harm on disabled people should have been obvious.

Assessment backlogs of several hundred thousand by April 2022.

Lockdown a cost of living crisis for disabled people.

Pandemic policies created vulnerability for disabled people.

Disbaled people fear long term impacts.

‘‘The DPO asks where did this money go?..what did the money do?..who received and benefitted from this unprecedented economic support?..and who missed out BY DESIGN?’’

‘‘Did disabled people receive support and benefit from unprecedented measures?…was the safety net strengthened significantly for them?’’

‘‘Did key economic interventions even include them?..did they actively EXCLUDE them?’’

‘‘The inquiry is aware that lockdown measures created their own cost of living crisis for disabled people.’’

‘‘My lady, in several instances you will hear evidence of economic support interventions from which disabled people were EXCLUDED BY DESIGN.’’

‘‘For disabled people who received benefits EXCLUSION was also done BY DESIGN.’’

‘‘Disabled people fear is that they will even now have to pay the price of that borrowing without having shared equitably in it’s benefits.’’

Thoughts

Those harmed the most from the lockdown died the most during lockdown and continue to bear the brunt long term.

‘‘The people who suffered the most were those who were socially and economically disadvantaged.’’

-Kate Beattie

Protecting the vulnerable?

The ‘whitewash’ continues…

