Kamran Mallik is the Chief Executive of Disability Rights UK. Disability Rights UK is the UK’s leading organisation led by, run by, and working for Disabled people.

‘‘Another issue DR UK received calls about on the Helpline during the pandemic was where a person in receipt of a Direct Payment had been hospitalised with Covid-19 and then, because they had been in hospital for more than 28 days, their Local Authority decided to terminate their Direct Payment altogether.’’

-Paragraph 82 of statement

In a report linked from a website within the witness statement it reads;

‘an academic in the field of Disability Studies explains;

‘‘The political response was considered eugenicist by many Deaf and Disabled people.’’

Economic support inadequate for disabled people.

Heating or eating.

‘‘Certainly when we talk about disabled people the overall package of support was wholly inadequate.’’

‘‘People were choosing to go without food.’’

‘‘Disabled people in the UK; we make up 25% of the population. Approximately 45% of adults over state pension age, 24% of working-age adults and 12% of children are disabled.’’

-Paragraph 5

‘‘Disabled adults faced average extra costs of £583 per month. That figure has only increased and now stands at £1,095 per month just for a disabled household to have the same standard of living as an equivalent non- disabled household.’’

-Paragraph 8

‘‘Inclusion Scotland conducted surveys and published its ‘Rights at Risk’ report which looked at the situation in Scotland. The report ..

.. ‘Supercharged: A Human Catastrophe..

explainedhow the Glasgow Disability Alliance worked to address exacerbated poverty levels, food insecurity, and isolation and exclusion.’’

-Paragraph 29

‘‘Not only did Disabled people enter the pandemic at a less financially secure starting point, but the financial impact itself was also disproportionately felt by Disabled people.’’

-Paragraph 64

‘‘One individual stated “I could put the heating on for a start. I’ve had to choose between heating or medication.’’

-Paragraph 85

‘‘A respondent to a DBC survey: “Heating is off, night time i use candles, can honestly say have never been so unhappy. None of this is helping my mental health and severe PTSD.”

‘‘Both Inclusion London and Scope have prepared reports setiing out the psychological distress felt by many Disabled people who did not have enough money to put food on the table or heat their home.’’

-Paragraph 88

‘‘Having to go without such essentials therefore had a negative effect on people’s physical health, for example, many physical conditions need to be kept at a constant temperature otherwise the individual will feel pain and the condition could deteriorate reducing an individual’s mobility long term.’’

-Paragraph 89

‘‘At the outset of the pandemic the Scottish Government announced its ‘Framework for Decision Making’ that set out the four harms caused by the pandemic. The fourth harm was described as the enormous impact on the economy with an acknowledgement that the damaging effect on poverty rates and inequality may be profound, with closures and job losses inevitable .’’

-Paragraph 120

‘‘It was was noted that the lack of funding for social care, as discussed at 115-116 above, was impacting the UK’s ability to meet Article 19 -Living independently and being included in the community.”

-Paragraph 127

‘‘In 2023, DR UK also worked with People’s Voice Media to prepare a report on Disabled people’s experiences during the pandemic. A series of short video interviews prepared in connection with that report are available.’’

-Paragrpah 129 (links below)

People’s Voice Media linked reports

Warning: Contains distressing scenes.

A must watch COVID Conversation

‘Keymn talks about having been a carer for her mum for 23 years and the experience of trying to obtain information about her mum. Sadly, her mum passed away but Keymn does not believe she has been given full or accurate information about what happened because her mum could not communicate verbally and no family members could be present to advocate for her.’

‘‘She didn’t want to go into hospital. They were literally FORCING US to go in over a few days.’’

‘‘We were looked down on…nobody told me she was near death.’’

‘‘She went in she was sitting up in the ambulance she was fine…she was smiling when she went into the ambulance…she didn’t come back out.’’

‘I’ve seen my mum sicker than that.’’

‘‘All my expertise keeping her alive was taken out of my hands…everything i had literally thought of to keep my mum alive..these strangers come along, these consultants, these doctors and they speak to me with no respect.’’

‘‘They kept on saying they were doing tests but the tests were’nt coming back either.’’

‘‘I don’t think my mum died of COVID but that’s what’s on her (death certificate).’’

‘‘It just didn’t make sense to me why are people talking to me she’s got COVID if there is no results?’’

‘‘I don’t even know if she did had COVID but i just say it because that’s what written down on the paper.’’

‘‘The doctor told me…be prepared for my mum to be gone at 4 o’clock the next morning…it didn’t sit with me.’’

‘‘I didn’t even say goodbye i said mum you got to fight this…she was LAUGHING…she was peaceful.’’ (the hours before she died).

‘‘She was just like laughing at me when i was going FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT.’’

Report-DEAF AND DISABLED PEOPLE’S EXPERIENCES OF THE PANDEMIC

‘Miro, an academic in the field of Disability Studies explains;

‘‘Consequently, this “eugenicist” approach understandably led to increased stress and anxiety for the parents and carers of Deaf and Disabled people, and..

..some have the lasting impression that the government was trying to get rid of people who were perceived as draining the system.’’

‘‘It was extremely frightening for people with a disability that if they ended up in hospital, they would not be a priority.’’

-Page 5

Use of DNACPR notices

Full report

