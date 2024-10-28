Introduction

Age UK is a national charity that works in England and on matters reserved to the UK Government. We are part of a federated network of organisations across the UK working together to support older people in need.

Testimony highlights

—Stay at home—Protect the NHS—-Save Lives—Die—

During lockdown older people had problems accessing medications for serious illnesses. The stay at home messaging was also taken quite literally due to fear of ‘the virus.’

‘‘We have to remember that some of the conditions people are living with in these older ages groups are ones that can KILL YOU if they’re not properly controlled.’’

Denial of NHS care

As has been revealled at the Scottish COVID inquiry those that died the most from ‘COVID’ were placed under the greatest pressure from ‘COVID’ policies.

‘‘The blanket message about protect the NHS, stay away unless you absolutely have to go wasn’t ever really designed to be heard by older people.’’

‘‘That had the UNINTENDED consequence of putting older people off when they really should have gone to hospital.’’

‘‘It was made VERY CLEAR to older people that they should NOT goto hospital..that an ambulance would’t take them and they wouldn’t be received into hospital if they were to go REGARDLESS of which condition they were presenting.’’

‘‘PARTICULARLY OLDER PEOPLE LIVING IN CARE HOMES.’’

COVID-19 critical care support tool

The irony this was developed by the Dept of Healths moral and ethical advisory group.

‘‘If knowledge of this tool was to escape to the public it would cause enormous panic to our older population.’’

‘‘Just to be clear, what this shows is that somebody who was aged 80 and who is in GOOD HEALTH would automatically NOT get help from intensive care should they need it.’’

Questions

Scottish COVID Bereaved

‘‘It’s the experience of the Scottish COVID Bereaved that older family members were asked ot sign DNACPRs and even when they didn’t sign it they were worried this would impact on the medical treatment they would receive.’’

Note—’’WHEN the next pandemic comes.’’

John’s Campaign

‘‘At paragraph 38 you mention DEMENTIA patients experienced a RAPID DETERIORATION in cognitive functions..some were left alone without visitors.’’

Note—New laws to make it clear that family ‘‘UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS’’ always have a right to be with them.

‘This would make an enormous difference to their well-being and SURVIVAL.’’

—Proof isolation ‘COVID’ policies killed people.

COVID Bereaved Families for Justice

Despite identifying blanket polices like the refusal of treatment and care for older people was unacceptable early on during lockdown the policies persisted. This practise occured also in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

‘‘The concerns were widespread not just in England but across the UK.’’

I will upload the witness statement when released.

End