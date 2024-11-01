Introduction

Prof Banfield is the chair of the BMA UK Council. The BMA is a professional association and trade union for doctors and medical students in the UK.

Dangerous CPR guidance

‘COVID-19’ deaths in healthcare workers

It was stated the media have largely been responsible for the reporting of ‘COVID’ deaths in HCWs which as we will discover later they clearly ‘fail’ to inform the public of the bigger picture.

Astonishing to learn that during the peak of the ‘pandemic’ Zero ‘COVID’ deaths were reported in ICU staff and anaesthetists who would be exposed to the sickest patients.

‘‘We’ve ended up this end of the pandemic with really no idea how many healthcare workers have died…it’s been very difficult to assertain.’’

Within the statement it reads:

‘‘The BMA identified 53 doctors in the UK who died from COVID-19 while working in the health service during the pandemic.’’ - Paragraph 237

NB: 5 doctors in Scotland died ‘involving’ COVID-19 2020-2022.

Perspective

There are 280,000 licensed doctors in the UK. The ‘COVID plague’ clearly not as deadly as the conspiracy theorists within government, the media and public ‘health’ have claimed.

Surgical masks ineffective

Here Prof. Banfield explains despite ZERO NHS ICU staff dying from ‘COVID’ (who were looking after the sickest patients) but this is because they were equipped with FFP3 masks. He acknowledges surgical masks—MANDATED in the UK for about 18 months including on children—and responsible for all sorts of serious societal harms are useless against the claimed ‘sarscov-2 virus.’

‘‘They went out onto the wards with fluid resistant surgical masks and they ALL caught COVID straight off.’’

Or did they become ill from the masks..imported from China?

Consent and visitation

In this astonishing exchange Prof Banfield does NOT agree lack of family visits for those with disability or the very elderly due to ‘COVID’ policies had any deterimental impact on patient well-being.

Questions from John’s Campaign

‘‘Whether it’s was a DNACPR type decision or a consent situation the absence of their family member was a potential impedement wasn’t it..i think we are agreeing it had a detrimental impact?’’

‘‘I’m NOT agreeing that it did.’’

-Prof Banfield

Medical discrimination-Care rationing

Prof Banfiled denies any NHS medical discrimination upon the elderly during the ‘pandemic’ citing a lack of data.

‘‘There were a large number of people with RESPIRATORY SYMPTOMS who would have been admitted to hosptial in other circumstances who were NOT admitted because there were simply not the beds.’’

Stay at home-Protect the NHS-Live in fear-Suffer

Questions from Clinically Vulnerable Familes

‘‘They did stay away from engaging with services AND HAVE CONTINUED TO DO SO.’’

‘‘Many are suffering in silence at home.’’

—Further statement remarks—

Overwhelmed hosptials?

‘‘The Inquiry has also heard evidence in earlier modules from a range of witnesses about how close the NHS came to being completely overwhelmed in the early weeks and months of the pandemic.’’

-Paragraph 128 of statement

Lancet

If the inquiry ‘heard’ the moon was made of cheese would that not be fact checked either?

Impact of first UK COVID-19 lockdown on hospital admissions: Interrupted time series study of 32 million people.

‘‘Long COVID of Long vaccine’’?

Interestingly no data on how many doctors developed ‘Long COVID’ after receiving a COVID ‘vaccine’.

A junior doctor told us:

'My ability to tolerate any kind of exertion is significantly affected I get postural and inappropriate tachycardia/shortness of breath symptoms with simpleactivities like dressing, rolling over in bed, doing my hair etc. I have become very weakcompared to previous and struggle with many household activities (doing bins, laundryetc). Due to cognitive symptoms I often struggle with following many step recipes/instructions'. - Paragraph 242 of statement

A consultant said:

‘‘I am unable to carry out most activities of daily living and my children are having to help me around the house. 1 am almost housebound and have had to buy a mobility scooter for the few occasions that I am well enough to get out. For the last 6 weeks i have been relying on family members to help me look after my children'‘ - Paragraph 243

A locum GP who participated in the study said

‘‘I can barely work at all. I only do 8 hours [a week] as that is all l feel well enough to do. And most of that is telephone consulting. it's devastating’' - Paragraph 244 of statement

A salaried GP commented:

‘‘I can no longer work, finances are ruined. I didn't have employment protection so am now unemployed and penniless'‘. - Paragraph 245 of statement.’’

‘COVID’ vaccination programme

The views of the BMA as follows. I noted the wording was ‘‘the rollout’’ itself not the safety and efficacy of the injectable products.

‘‘The vaccination rollout is widely regarded as an unprecedented success.’’

Conclusions

Any recommendations the BMA would make to improve conditions for doctors and medical students in the event of a future pandemic- paragraph 500

Basically the ‘‘lessons learned’’ for the next ‘pandemic’ is more masks (FFP3) more testing and to implement IPC and other measures much earlier vs any TV/WHO advertised threat.

Better resourcing of health, care and public health services Improved protection for staff and patients at work Greater attention on those most vulnerable to a future threat Better safeguards for staff

‘‘The need for wider use of RPE (respiratory protective equopment) still needs to be urgently addressed.’’

Thanks for reading.

End

Links:

Video- Youtube- UK Covid-19 Inquiry - Module 3 Hearing - 28 October 2024 PM

Full statement-https://covid19.public-inquiry.uk/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/28171322/INQ000477304.pdf

https://www.gmc-uk.org/-/media/documents/workforce-report-2022---full-report_pdf-94540077.pdf

https://www.thelancet.com/journals/eclinm/article/PIIS2589-5370(22)00192-4/fulltext