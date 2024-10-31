Introduction

Lesley Moore is a full time carer to her adopted son with severe disability and complex needs. She is giving evidence as part of Clinically Vulnerable Families (CVF).

Testimony highlights

As is so often the case, crucial details within the written statement are not mentioned during the oral evidence.

‘‘It felt like the state were imposing a DNACPR on him because he was a burden and it would be easier to let him die than save his life.’’

-Paragraph 19 of statement

The family did not leave the home for 40 days and 40 nights.

Disturbingly, the NHS requested that any spare ventilation equipment or feed pumps be sent back despite her son being reliant on these machines to survive during lockdown described by Ms. Moore in her statement as follows..

‘‘The request felt like a DIRECT THREAT to his safety.’’

-Paragraph 17 of statement

DNACPR letter

The common theme from Scotland now becoming more and more evident in England.

No consent DNRs sent out of the blue during lockdown

Medical discrimination

Potentially lethal isolation was avoided

‘‘We were ABSOLUTELY HORRIFIED.’’

Fruther details within the statement explain:

‘‘It had seemed the government had written him off and would not do all they could to save him. Furthermore, because of the DNACPR letter, I had reduced confidence in healthcare settings and that further compounded the reason why I did not want him going into hospital.’’

-Pargraph 23 of statement

Thoughts

An extremely depressing session where the clear psyhological trauma over ‘COVID’ risk is now a permanent feature for families living with and supporting their ‘vulnerable’ children. Their entire existence now revolves around avoiding ‘COVID’.

I do also find it sinister the NHS were contacted families of severely disabled children asking for the return of crucial life sustaining equipment during lockdown.

Thanks for reading. Please help share this information. I could find no mainstream or ‘alternative’ media articles of this testimony.

End

Links:

Video- Youtube- UK Covid 19 Inquiry - Module 3 Hearing - 30 October 2024 AM

Full Statement- https://covid19.public-inquiry.uk/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/30173228/INQ000485656.pdf