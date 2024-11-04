Introduction

Patricia Anne Temple is a band 5 level NHS staff nurse. She worked in a cardiac care unit in an NHS trust and worked full-time nights at weekends. She has been a qualified registered nurse working in various countries since 1972.

I found this testimony was very withdrawn with a focus on the usual ‘get out of jail free’ cards of ‘‘inadequate PPE’’ and testing and how these were ‘‘systemic failures’’ however there were a few interesting remarks i took note of.

‘COVID’ patients

Many ‘COVID’ patients admitted during lockdown had no COVID symptoms only later (time period not specified) were designated as suspected COVID or COVID after (no doubt) a barrage of high CT PCR ‘testing.’

‘‘At various stages we were not aware if patients were COVID positive or not.’’

Masks

Ms.Temple became ill shortly after the testing of various masks.

‘‘They put the mask on then they INJECTED A SMELL.’’

‘‘The computer told us the mask didn’t provide protection.’’

‘‘The last one they tested on me..the stealth mask was the one that gave adequate protection…i was ILL shortly thereafter.’

Stealth mask

Imagine being greeted by NHS staff wearing this in future, perhaps even with dark goggles.

NHS mask compliance

The ‘COVID’ psychosis is laid bare here once again. eg- Nurses were disregarding their prior experience AND common sense in the name of ‘COVID.’

‘‘We tried to keep them on…it was difficult to keep your mask on while you ate and drank.’’

‘‘The infection control princinples some of them really didn’t seem to make sense.’’

Testing

NHS staff were more concerned about financial loss than ‘COVID’ So no real fear of ‘the virus’?

‘‘People were reluctant to be tested becuse of the implications if you went off sick.’’

‘‘Staff tried to avoid testing as much as possible because of the financial implications.’‘

Isolation policies

We should never forget how NHS staff IMPOSED inhumane visiting restrictions on families.

‘‘It found it really sad…i remember one patient (a learning disabled man) talking to his mum on the phone..who couldn’t understand why she couldn’t come and see him and he was DYING.’’

‘Long COVID’

Ms.Temple developed ‘Long COVID’ involving Tachycardia and lung damage but would not specify when this occured. She blames looking after ‘COVID’ patients with inadequate PPE. She took ill health dismissal Sept 2023.

Mandatory COVID ‘vaccinations’

This segment reveals that Ms.Temple ONLY agreed to ‘vaccination’ in order to facilitate a trip to South Africa. Clearly she was either NOT confident in the injection and or not afraid of ‘COVID.’ Other NHS nurses were refusing to be innoculated with experimental mRNA/DNA.

‘‘The only reason i took the vaccine was so that i could travel.’’

‘‘I remember two nurses particularly who were very certain they were NOT prepared to take the vaccine.’’

Conclusions

Ms.Temple stated she and many other nurses felt ‘disposable’ and now suffer from ‘‘compassion fatigue.’’

I know who was really disposable during ‘COVID’ and is this compassion? Forgoing your prior training then ENFORCING inhumane rules upon DYING patients with learning disabilities who were kept apart from their loved ones. Just following orders is no excuse otherwise where is the limit?

Article 7 - Crimes against humanity

(e) ‘‘Imprisonment or other severe deprivation of physical liberty in violation of fundamental rules of international law.’’

(k) ‘‘Other inhumane acts of a similar character intentionally causing great suffering, or serious injury to body or to mental or physical health.’’

What i find absolutely chilling about this testimony from a nurse is ‘‘lessons learned’’ will highly likely look like in future and in my opinion both UK and Scottish inquiries have always been pre-determined to conclude with the following.

More ‘testing’

More masks this time suffocating FFP3

More fear and hysteria

More novel injections

Statement will be added when available.

Links:

Full statement-

Video-Youtube-UK COVID-19 Inquiry-Module 3-4th Nov 2024

https://ihl-databases.icrc.org/en/ihl-treaties/icc-statute-1998/article-7