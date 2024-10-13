Warning: contains details of an extremely harrowing nature.

Introduction

Jenny Ward is the Chief Executive of The Lullaby Trust. She is also Chair of the Pregnancy and Baby Charities Network. This statement is provided on behalf of 13 Pregnancy, Baby and Parent Organisations ('PBPOs'), which collectively have been granted Core Participant status in Module 3 of the Covid-19 Public Inquiry.

Stay at home-Protect the NHS-Save Lives-Have a miscarriage

The legacy of the NHS, political and media lockdown fear mongering laid bare.

‘‘There are some conditions that can only be picked up by being seen face to face...not being able to access that..would have had an impact potentially on their health.’’

-Jenny Ward

‘‘It was because i was worried about COVID in the hospitals that i didn’t go to A+E.’’

-Pregnant mother

The harrowing accounts continue…

‘‘Tommy’s considers women were being ENCOURAGED to miscarry at home.’’

Read what Ms.Ward is considered a ‘‘managed miscarriage’’ at 2 mins. Shocking!

Pregnant women were denied the choice of birth setting which resulted in the following…

‘‘My baby was delivered at the side of the road.’’

Legal action

Not suprisingly families were treated so badly by the NHS during lockdown they believe criminality has occured. This was not mentioned during the session.

‘‘Bliss was contacted by families seeking support on how to take legal action against Trusts or to raise complaints against hospitals.’’

Welcome to the ‘new normal’

For those who think we’ve returned to normality. Think again!?

‘‘Mask wearing was never the norm in UK neo-natal units but some units are keen to retain these PERMANENTLY for STAFF and FAMILIES.’’

Clinical trials

A reminder NOVEL COVID gene therapy ‘vaccines’ were offered within months of EUA ‘approval’ to pregnant women at no risk of any serious disease in the first place.

‘‘Outside of COVID pregnant women are NOT included in medical trials in the same way as other groups and that was certainly the case for COVID-19.’’

Shocking highlights reel

A harrowing read but reality all the same. Below is feedback from expectant mothers contained within the statement. Their NHS experiences during lockdown. It wasn’t just the elderly and vulnerable subject to inhumane ‘COVID’ policies. This is what people were clapping for?

‘‘I feel angry, lonely and fobbed off by the professionals that were supposed to take care of me…i feel violently ill at the thought of going back there again.’’

The harrowing statements continue:

‘‘There was no access to family members except when death was imminent.’’

‘‘I feel deprived of my rights as a mother.’’

‘‘I felt like i wasn’t her mum..all the ‘firsts’ i should have been able to do with my baby were taken away from me.’’

‘‘The time limits on visits at our hosptial were BRUTAL. They effected my whole journey as a new mother…it triggered a deep post natal depression took me over two years to recover from.’’

‘‘It was heartbreaking to lose my baby…confused, masked, distraught and without my partner to hold my hand and grieve with me.’’

‘‘Dealing with miscarriages alone during COVID was heartbreaking.’’

Conclusions

Crimes against humanity continue to be revealled at now both the UK and particularly the Scottish COVID Inquiries. The world’s media including ‘alternative’ have little desire to cover the witness testimony in full nor to even read the even more damning witness statements. All atrocities being justified ‘for the greater good’ under the name of ‘COVID’ or ‘the pandemic.’

End

Links:

Full video-UK Covid 19 Inquiry - Module 3 Hearing - 7 October 2024 AM

Full statement Jenny Ward- https://covid19.public-inquiry.uk/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/07170253/INQ000408656.pdf