Introduction

Dr.Finnis is volunteer deputy leader at clinically vulnerable families (CVF). I’d like to add the whole notion of ‘‘clinically vulnerable’’ children and young people at risk of ‘the virus’ in my opinion is just yet another highly damaging false narrative, even using the official data. By any logic, especially in 2024, people are only at serious risk of adverse health outcomes, ironically, from continuing to follow the unevidenced ‘protective measures.’

Mask abuse

Higlights from this remarkable session detail alleged abuse received by those still wearing masks in society. Clearly if it were upto Dr.Finnis we would all still be masked. The new ‘logic’ is you have to wear the right type of mask and wear it correctly for it to work.

‘‘I do wear a mask EVERYWHERE…people call us sheep.’’

‘‘I’m feeling like i should have a stash of FFP2 to give out to people.’’

Discriminatory DNACPR notices

Here is it documented a DNACPR notice would excluded vulnerable people from life saving treatment.

‘‘a DNACPR notice is not meant as a proxy for broader treatment decisions.’’

‘‘Are you saying that there is a tendency for such orders to lead to the exclusion of clinically vulnerable people from other LIFE SAVING treatment?’’

-Pete Weatherby KC—COVID Bereaved Families for Justice

‘‘YES.’’

- Dr.Finnis

Statement

Shockingly within Dr.Finnis witness statment NOT MENTIONED AT ALL throughout the session it is revealled that during lockdown 30 and 40 YEAR OLDS deemed ‘clinically vulnerable’ were being asked to agree to DNACPR notices.

Long COVID despite ‘vaccination’

Further in the statment it is written those taking the most precautions not only still catch ‘COVID’ multiple times but even develop ‘Long COVID’ despite booster ‘vaccinations’. This is apaprently because other people are not wearing masks.

(Page-43 of statement)

Concluding statement remarks

End

Links:

Video-youtube-UK Covid 19 Inquiry - Module 3 Hearing - 8 October 2024 PM

Full statement: https://covid19.public-inquiry.uk/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/08180518/INQ000409574-1.pdf

https://www.bmj.com/content/369/bmj.m1802