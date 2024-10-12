NB: I could find no mainstream or ‘alternative’ media reports of these crucial testimonies.

Professor Charlotte Summers is Professor of Intensive Care Medicine and Director of the Victor Phillip Dandaleh Heart & Lung Research Institute at the University of Cambridge. Dr Ganesh Suntharalingam is a full-time active-duty ICU consultant at London North West University Healthcare Trust.

ICU admissions during peak ‘COVID’

In what should be headline news it is stated here as fact there were FEWER elderly people in ICU during peak ‘COVID’ (clearly the most frail dying in excess within care homes as revealled in Scotland under sinister circumstances). We also discover MORE YOUNGER people were being admitted to ICU BUT LESS severely ill than pre COVID.

‘‘People admitted during THE FIRST WAVE were YOUNGER and LESS SEVERELY ILL when compared to those who were admitted pre and post periods.’’

‘‘The proportion of patients aged greater than 75 years with any prior dependency was LOWER during the peak period in 2020.’’

‘‘That’s not what one would have expected ordinarilly’’- Jacqueline Carey KC

Scottish ICU data

Within the statement we see the data for Scotland. Not much of a pandemic if you ask me!

Stay at home-Protect the NHS-Save lives-Have a heart attack?

It’s shocking but not suprisng to discover admissions for heart attacks and strokes DECREASED by a staggering 60% in the UK during the first national lockdown. Clearly a result of the stay at home to protect the NHS messaging which for countless thousands was a suicide mission.

‘‘Those people who had suffered a heart attack or stroke there was a significant drop in the number of those people attending ICU.’’

Before lockdown 300 on average

During lockdown under 150

‘‘Not only were they not appearing in ICU for myocardial infarction but people were not appearing at hospital…people were probably dying at home’’

Professor Summers refrains from stating the obvious, people were effectively killing themselves at home due to the ‘‘protect the NHS’’ messaging that she very likely supported.

Mask/PPE harms on NHS staff

Within the statment and not mentioned during the testimony was the serious harms being inflicted on NHS staff from mask wearing. I would aruge worse than ‘COVID’ and is also endangering patients.

communication issues

loss of manual dexterity

numbing of the senses

sight and hearing difficulty

dehydration

IFF report

Once more shocking IFF analysis is used and i can’t quite believe it this not received more attention as it clearly exposes yet more of the faux pandemic narrative.

(80%) of healthcare staff said they had to act in a way that conflicted with their values when at work during the ‘pandemic’ with critical care nurses the most concerned. Doctors reported they had these concerns daily.

Staffing

Another aspect to the ‘pandemic’ response endangering lives was NHS staff having to remain off work with unrelenting ‘positive’ COVID tests. We can see here the disastrous effects on normal patient care standards.

Concluding questions-DNACPR

Clare Mitchell KC from the Scottish COVID Bereaved on the use of DNACPR.

Thoughts

So much evidence presented of a mass democide event yet the lawyers, the media etc just dismiss it with soft language, lots of smiles and all under the banner of ‘COVID’ or ‘the pandemic’ and ‘‘lessons to be learned.’’ The era of critial thinking and attention to detail is clearly over. The attempt to cover up the biggest crime scene in world history under the guise of false virtue continues.

The below also not mentioned during the session.

‘‘From Autumn 2020-early 2021…5,000 operations were missed PER DAY rising to 10,000 PER DAY in early 2021.’’

‘‘Over a year these daily loses equate to 1-2 MILLION surgical procedures…The number of patients added to waiting lists is approximately 1.5-2 MILLION.’’

No one’s clapping now are they?

Links:

Video-Youtube-UK Covid 19 Inquiry - Module 3 Hearing - 9 October 2024 AM

Full statement- https://covid19.public-inquiry.uk/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/02162120/INQ000474255.pdf

IFF report- https://covid19.public-inquiry.uk/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/09173747/INQ000499523.pdf