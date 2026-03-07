Introduction

Core participant closing submissions Module 10 ‘Impact on Society’ featuring;

Anna Morris KC. COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice UK. Peter Wilcock KC. COVID-19 Bereaved Families Northern Ireland. Brian Stanton. COVID-19 Bereaved Familes for Justice Wales. Claire Mitchell KC. Scottish COVID Bereaved. Danny Friedman KC. Disabled People’s Organisations.

Session highlights

Lack of independent scrutiny of deaths.

Not allowed to see loved ones in coffin.

Restrictions arbitrary and nonsensical.

Dying alone.

Lack of inquests.

‘Shocking’ death numbers of disabled people.

‘‘Many were certified by coroner’s as deaths from COVID-19 with no consideration of whether their death was caused by avoidable nosocomial infection, inadequate PPE or innappropriate applications of ceilings of care.’’

-Anna Morria KC

‘‘You just have to accept they are inside (the coffin) even though you never saw them.’’

‘‘No wake, no celebration of life for the person they were now they have become a COVID statistic.’’

-Peter Wilcock KC

‘‘Families were kept away from their loves ones for MONTHS ON END and prevented from properly mourning when they died.’’

‘‘These restrictions caused SO MUCH HARM to the mental and physical health of patients, care home residents and their families.’’

‘‘Many families now consider their compliance with the rules to have been POINTLESS and some have even described how the experience felt like their loved one had been KIDNAPPED.’’

‘‘Many families were left completely in the dark about what had happened to their loved one and they faced numerous barriers in their efforts to obtain answers.’’

‘‘It includes lack of inquests.’’

-Brian Stanton.

‘‘The pandemic..the gravest threat to the health and wellbeing of the public over the last 100 years.’’

-Claire Mitchell KC.

‘‘Social care provision DIMINISHED into life and limb protection and DNACPR notices could be applied without oversight or consultation.’’

‘‘Care could be denied on formal or informal frailty scoring.’’

-Danny Friedman KC

Final words by Chair Baroness Hallett

‘Huge scale of loss’ caused by COVID-19.

‘Pandemic impacted the whole of UK population’.

New phase of inquiry now begins.

The inevitable next pandemic.

‘‘‘The next pandemic could occur at ANY-TIME.’’

‘‘The United kingdom MUST learn lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic to be better prepared for the next pandemic..because we ALL KNOW there WILL be one.’’

Thoughts

The inquiries main ‘‘lessons learned’’ as follows:

Faster and ‘smarter’ lockdown. More PPE. More testing.

The stage is now set..DESPITE enormous levels of indisputable information given to the inquiry confirming beyond any doubt it was the catastrophic lockdown response and associated public ‘health’ policies harming AND killing people en mass in 2020 not any novel pathogen (eg; chronic fear, mass masking, prolonged isolation, human rights abuses, increased poverty, serious and pre-existing health conditions neglected, medical ethics jettisoned, ventilator complications, anti-psychotics, morphine and midazolam, no consent/abuse DNACPR) and even with a rare coroner’s report unconvinced of the viral component in a death COVID was still believed to have caused the death.

It’s ALL about COVID or ‘the pandemic’ threat no matter what evidence arises to the contrary! Bereaved groups argue for more ‘COVID protections’ now and in another pandemic when it was mindless compliance to state diktats causing so many problems in the first place not the lack of it!

‘‘It is the groups FIRM position that ANY FUTURE RESTRICTIONS on the ability of families to support their loved ones in THEIR TIME OF NEED AND TO GATHER TO MOURN THEIR PASSING should only be imposed where the risks to public health cannot be otherwise managed through reasonable and proportionate measures such as adequate and appropriate PPE and ventilation.’’

-Brian Stanton. COVID-19 Bereaved Familes for Justice Wales.

Why did those allegedly protected the most from COVID and taking the most precautions (elderly and disabled) who were unarguably targeted and harmed the most by the brutal lockdown restrictions thereafter die in greatest number?

In my 3 years of forensic analysis reading hundreds of statements what really caused the excess deaths of 2020 is as per Denis Rancourt’s comprehensive analysis.

If there had been no pandemic propaganda or coercion, and governments and the medical establishment had simply gone on with business as usual, then there would not have been any excess mortality. There was no pandemic causing excess mortality. Measures caused excess mortality.

All Module 10 closing statement sessions can be viewed in full at the inquiry page on Youtube by visiting these links. 1 2

Thanks for your attention.

All feedback welcome.

End