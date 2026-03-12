Warning: Contains distressing details.

Introduction

This is the Final Every Story Matters Record for the UK Covid-19 Inquiry. This record compiles over 55,000 stories shared through the webform up until the closure of Every Story Matters in May 2025.

The following lays bare the catatrophic adverse health impacts of politcal and media scaremongering and lockdown restrictions upon population health along with the fallout from and harms caused by the coercive COVID-19 vaccination program.

‘‘I checked the pharmaceutical company’s website, and it stated on there, that the following people should not have the vaccine – People with an autoimmune disease.”

‘‘By May 2020 he said he wanted to be dead. He was 6. It broke our hearts.’’

‘‘When i finally got to see her in August she cried because (her words) you abandoned me. She thought her only child had died.’’

‘‘I missed the birth of my child..completely barbaric.’’

‘’I wanted to end my life on many an occasion.’’

‘‘When my grandfather was diagnosed my family were denied access to him. He spent his last few days alone.’’

‘‘Lockdowns isolated people and caused catastrophic long term impacts on society and the economy.’’

’’They didn’t have any thought of the damage being caused particularly to our young people and children.’’

‘‘I waited for an ambulance that never came all the while struggling both to breathe and stay conscious.’’

‘‘The news to keep me company absolutely shattered my mental health.’’

‘‘The Government used scare monger tactics to force people into thinking having the vaccine is the right thing to do.’’

‘‘I was also forced to accept the COVID vaccine or i would lose my job.’’

‘‘Within 4 weeks of vaccination i was having emergency appointments. I was subsequently diagnosed with a neurological condition.’’

