Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

4 Comments

User's avatar
Nicola Clark's avatar
Nicola Clark
27m

I intend to go to at least one of these hearings in February.

Reply
Share
1 reply by biologyphenom
Nicola Clark's avatar
Nicola Clark
12m

When I go, I hope that I bump into you at some point! Appreciate you might not be local to London though. I'll see if I can bring a friend or two along as well.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 biologyphenom · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture