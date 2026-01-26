Introduction

In preparing for the final Module 10 ‘Impact on Society’at the UK’s biggest ever public inquiry commencing 16 February 2026 here is a short highlights reel from the shocking preliminary hearings with a focus on complaints and inquests into deaths.

Highlights reel

Family complaints following deaths unanswered.

No inquests into deaths.

Altered death reporting requirements.

Coroner reports in 2020 lowest on record.

‘Unnatural factors’ contributing to deaths will not be registered.

‘‘One family member received SEVEN different responses…each revealling new HORRIFFIC pieces of information such as the FAILURE TO PROVIDE OXYGEN to their loved one for 40 MINUTES.’’

-Naomi Parsons. COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice Wales.

Thoughts

As media outlets and covid critic influencers have told the world this inquiry is nothing but a whitewash for 3 years as someone who actually took the time to watch that’s not what i have seen or heard from the evidence at all.

More from the above Module 10 preliminary hearings can be viewed at these links.

1 2 3

Thanks for your attention.

All feedback welcome.

End