NEW|UK COVID-19 inquiry Module 10 'Impact on Society'
Compilation of shocking evidence. Not on the news.
Not on the news
Tour de force highlights compilations for Module 10 ‘Impact on Society’ public hearings conducted at at the UK COVID-19 inquiry from 16th February 2026 to 5th March 2026. The world’s second official inquiry to now reveal the truth to the lockdown and beyond.
There are no mainstream or even ‘alternative’ media articles on the vast majority of this shocking and extremely important evidence. Stay tuned to the end!
Thoughts
I contacted Neil Oliver, Dr.John Campbell, Christine Andersen MEP and many others by email along with the top covid critic Substack accounts known for speaking out the past 4 weeks with Module 10 evidence only for it to be ignored.
This will likely be my last post on the inquiries for some months.
Thanks for your attention.
All feedback welcome.
End
You have provided a very important service with your blog. Thank you. Enjoy your well deserved rest. Best wishes. Mark Gobell.
Thanks for posting these! Many of us are paying attention.
In Canada we've had a very successful unofficial inquiry, the National Citizens Inquiry
https://theylied.ca/NationalCitizensInquiry/
.