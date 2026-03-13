Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

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Mark Gobell's avatar
Mark Gobell
2hEdited

You have provided a very important service with your blog. Thank you. Enjoy your well deserved rest. Best wishes. Mark Gobell.

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1 reply by biologyphenom
TheyLied's avatar
TheyLied
2h

Thanks for posting these! Many of us are paying attention.

In Canada we've had a very successful unofficial inquiry, the National Citizens Inquiry

https://theylied.ca/NationalCitizensInquiry/

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