Not on the news

Tour de force highlights compilations for Module 10 ‘Impact on Society’ public hearings conducted at at the UK COVID-19 inquiry from 16th February 2026 to 5th March 2026. The world’s second official inquiry to now reveal the truth to the lockdown and beyond.

There are no mainstream or even ‘alternative’ media articles on the vast majority of this shocking and extremely important evidence. Stay tuned to the end!

Thoughts

I contacted Neil Oliver, Dr.John Campbell, Christine Andersen MEP and many others by email along with the top covid critic Substack accounts known for speaking out the past 4 weeks with Module 10 evidence only for it to be ignored.

This will likely be my last post on the inquiries for some months.

Thanks for your attention.

All feedback welcome.

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