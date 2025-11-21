NB: This substack has documented evidence from Module 3 onward.

Introduction

The Chair of the UK Covid-19 Public Inquiry Baroness Hallett DBE makes a statement following the publication of her second report. This report concerns the core political and administrative decision-making across the UK in response to the ‘Covid-19 pandemic.’ Module 2 received and considered 634 witness statements and 306,867 documents, containing more than 2 million pages.

Inquiry fact: Those harmed the most from the human rights depriving lockdown restrictions then died the most ‘involving COVID-19.’

‘‘It was the vulnerable and the disadvantaged that suffered the most, they were the most effected by the restrictions imposed to control the virus. They were the ones most likely to die.’’

‘‘Yet not enough was done to protect them from the virus OR the response measures.’’

Source : Youtube

Highlights from the 800 page report below.

Notes on a whiteboard during the meeting at 10 Downing Street on 13 March 2020

‘who do we not save?’

Notes on a whiteboard during a ministerial meeting on 15 March 2020

During the peak of ‘wave-1’ more ventilators and drugs etc required.

Meeting of the Covid-19 Strategy Ministerial Group

‘If the NHS was overwhelmed, deaths would result because..

…otherwise treatable conditions, including Covid-19, would not be treated.’

• Deaths would result from conditions for which procedures had been delayed as a result of the NHS needing to reprioritise its resources.

• Deaths would result from an increase in poverty due to measures taken by the UK government to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

What actually happened?

Inquiry view on lockdown 2020

Lockdowns based on no science and described by Dr.Croft at the Scottish COVID-19 inquiry September 2025 as a ‘nuclear weapon’ should have been implemented earlier.

‘‘The Inquiry rejects the criticism that the four governments were wrong in principle to impose a lockdown. Indeed, the Inquiry accepts the consensus of the evidence before it that a mandatory lockdown should have been imposed one week earlier.’’

-Page 213

Inquiry view on face coverings

Confirmed from the Scottish COVID-19 inquiry mask wearing inflicted harms upon healthy people, healthcare workers, the elderly, young children and infants yet the UK inquiry recommends they be retained in future.

‘‘Wearing a face covering has minimal disadvantage for the majority of the population. In any future pandemic where airborne transmission is a risk, the UK government and devolved administrations should give real consideration to mandating face coverings for the public in closed settings.’’

‘‘At the very least, they should strongly advise that face coverings are worn by those who are able to do so in settings such as public transport, supermarkets, and health and social care settings.’

-Page 288

Dr Tegnell

‘‘Dr Anders Tegnell, Swedish state epidemiologist, was also in favour of further action by the UK government. He told the meeting that “the myth that Sweden did nothing during the pandemic is false”.

Indeed. Sweden also implemented unethical human rights depriving lockdown policies in their hospitals and care homes where the majority of excess deaths occured Spring 2020.

Inquiry view on four harms approach Scotland

Lack of concern from politicians etc for lockdown harms.

‘‘No account was taken of the impact of the further lockdown as far as other social and economic harms were concerned.’’

Professor Paul Cairney, expert witness on Scottish Government core decision-making and political governance, told the Inquiry:

“The four harms approach was not a strong feature of the emergency decision- making associated with lockdowns … [in] January 2021.’’

-Page 360

What actually happened?

Consideration of indirect harms-2nd Report

Those most vulnerable were placed under the most adverse pressure from the restirctions.

‘‘Evidence showed that enforced separation had a significant impact on the mental health of care home residents.’’

‘‘Disabled people who were unable to access their local communities, friends and families experienced significant increases in depression and anxiety.’’

“Older people in residential care described losing the will to carry on; people living with dementia lost their remaining memories and recognition of people intheir lives; and thousands of people would go on to die without ever seeing their loved ones again.”

‘Disabled people had existing barriers intensified and new ones were erected, including food insecurity, difficulty accessing medicines and medical services, isolation, exclusion and limited access to everyday personal assistance and support.’

“For many disabled people the clock was turned back. They lost their independence, some their human rights, and others their lives.’’

-Pages 80-81

What actually happened?

Dr Jenny Pyper, Interim Head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service from December 2020 to August 2021, stated:

“The extent of the impact of NPIs [non-pharmaceutical interventions] on different groups within society was not assessed in any systematic way during my tenure.”

-Page 93

Children

Adults prioritised their own wellbeing over children.

‘The decisions to close schools and early years provision to most children and to implement a lockdown were steps taken to protect the adult population. They brought ordinary childhood to a halt.’’

What actually happened?

Inquiry view on legislative planning for future emergencies

Coronavirus Act.

‘The repeated use of secondary legislation, especially through the made affirmative procedure, enabled rapid implementation of major restrictions – including lockdowns, social distancing and quarantine requirements – but limited parliamentary scrutiny. This raised important concerns about transparency, accountability and executive dominance in the legislative process.’

‘‘The imposition of exceptionally high fines, including £10,000 penalties for unauthorised gatherings, raised further questions about the proportionality of enforcement measures.’’

Key lessons for future emergencies

Full lockdowns a last resort.

‘‘Just as a ‘ready for flu, ready for anything’ approach did not adequately prepare the UK for Covid-19, we should not assume that the next pandemic will be the same or present a similar scenario. The next pandemic may well look very different from both for Covid-19 and influenza.’’

-Page 262

‘‘Any mandatory lockdown must be a last resort, reserved for the most dire scenarios. The wider implications of such restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic, in terms of the social, economic and educational harm that resulted, were too great and are still to be fully understood.’’

-Page 264

Thoughts

What was novel and deadly in 2020 was the lockdown and associated hysteria which was transmitted by the media and allowed to spread rapidly around the country infecting the minds of millions.

An interesting post by

on

worth reading. If only he and others with the much bigger UK covid critic platforms could have supported the many real truths that

emerged from the inquiry these past 2 years i believe a different outcome was achievable. Instead the conclusions have become a self fulfilling prophecy of sorts which is not real progress.

have

