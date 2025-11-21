Biologyphenom

Douglas Brodie
3h

As expected, the deep state-controlled Hallett Inquiry has concluded that we should have locked down sooner, harder. They seem to have used modelling skulduggery to prove that 23,000 lives could have been saved if only lockdown had been imposed a week earlier.

As we know, most of the death that happened after lockdown were iatrogenic and only branded as Covid through the fake PCR test (if they even bothered to use that pretext). I‘d guess their modelling simply extrapolates that iatrogenic death rate back to the week before lockdown.

Claire
3hEdited

Thank you for this. I just want the perpetrators to all to be arrested and tried for murder. Will it ever happen? I intend to focus on it until it happens. Mass murder cannot be excused by a dame or any other kind of official who serves the Crown. Quite depressing.

